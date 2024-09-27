Britney Spears Is 'on This Crusade to Spoil' Her 2 Estranged Sons in Order to 'Win Back Their Love'
Britney Spears' two estranged sons, Jayden James, 18, and Sean Preston Federline, 19, are officially both legal adults — but she'll never stop being their mama.
The Princess of Pop reportedly plans to keep giving her boys money despite no longer being legally obligated to send her ex-husband Kevin Federline — who has primary custody of the teenagers — cash after Jayden graduates high school in November.
"Britney’s on this crusade to spoil them," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the "Toxic" singer — who first lost custody of her children in 2007 after a series of public mental breakdowns, which ultimately lead to her 13-year abusive conservatorship one year later.
The insider noted: "All the money she used to give to Kevin for child support is now going to go to buying gifts for the boys — she’s clearly hoping she can win back their love."
As a result of the "Circus" hitmaker's generosity, "Britney hopes they’ll give her a lot more time and gratitude," the confidante added.
The source's comments come after Kevin's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan provided a clear explanation about Britney's child support status following Jayden's 18th birthday on September 12.
"Under California law, child support jurisdiction continues until the minor child reaches the age of 18, or if upon their 18th birthday they have not yet graduated high school, it continues until they graduate high school, but in no event later than their 19th birthday," Kaplan explained to a separate news outlet earlier this month.
"The child support in this case for Jayden is being paid consistent with that law. His graduation for high school will be in November," the renowned attorney added of Britney's youngest son, who has been living with his brother, father, stepmom Victoria Price and his two stepsiblings — Peyton, 10, and Jordan, 13 — in Hawaii since August 2023.
Following the lawyer's remarks, a separate source assured the second news outlet: "Britney has plans for the boys' future and will do whatever she can and will always continue to love and support them."
Britney has had a rocky relationship with her two sons for the majority of their lives. As of 2019, the pop star and her ex-husband — whom she was married to from 2004-2007 — settled upon a new custody arrangement that awarded Kevin 70 percent of custodial rights and Spears the remaining 30.
In 2022, Britney emotionally opened up about the toll losing custody of her kids took on her in a series of Instagram posts.
"From when they were six to nine years old, I had them 70 percent of the time, and of course, since they've been gone I've honestly felt like a huge part of me has died," the "Gimme More" singer admitted in an audio clip uploaded to the social media app two years ago. "Like, literally, have no purpose anymore. They were my joy. They were my everything. I looked forward to seeing them. That was what I lived for and then all of sudden they were gone and I was like, 'Did my heart just stop beating?'"
Life & Style spoke to a source about Britney, while People received a statement from Kevin's lawyer and talked to a separate insider.