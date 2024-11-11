Britney Spears Is 'Spending a Lot of Time' With Her Son Jayden, 18, in California After Years of Estrangement
Britney Spears is back with her baby!
The pop star has reportedly reunited with her youngest son, Jayden James Federline, 18, after being estranged from her kids for years.
"They have been spending a lot of time together," a source spilled to a news publication of Spears, 42, and the teen — whom the "Toxic" singer shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 46.
According to a second insider, Jayden has been "back in California" visiting with his mom, though it's unclear whether he's been staying with Britney at her $7.4 million mansion in the Thousand Oaks neighborhood of the Golden State.
"Britney is thrilled to have her baby back. Everything is moving in the right direction," the confidante confessed, noting the "Circus" hitmaker's eldest son, Sean Preston, 19, opted to remain in Hawaii with his dad and stepmom Victoria Prince.
Kevin, Victoria and their kids all moved to the tropical island in August 2023 after Sean and Jayden's stepmom scored a job as a volleyball coach at her alma mater, the University of Hawaii.
Both Jayden and Sean were said to have spoken to their mom six months ago, when the boys called her on Mother's Day, per their father's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, who referred to the phone conversation as a "good sign" for their relationship.
"Obviously a reconciliation/reunification is somewhat complex and can be a process that takes some time," the renowned attorney told the news outlet in June, insisting Kevin "supports the boys having a relationship with their mother."
Jayden and Britney's reunion also comes more than two years after the teenager opened up during a rare September 2022 interview about his damaged relationship with his mom, admitting to the U.K.'s ITV, "I 100 percent think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again."
The teen additionally called out Britney for constantly sharing stripped-down snaps of herself to her Instagram profile, as he mentioned: "It’s almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention."
Elsewhere in the interview, Jayden claimed his older brother, Sean, never received "equal love" or "attention," which made him "feel really bad" and potentially explains why he didn't tag along with his younger sibling to spend time with his mom.
Britney lost custody of her kids in 2008 after she and Kevin initially agreed on shared custody. The same year, she was placed in her 13-year abusive conservatorship by her father, Jamie.
The pop star had been married to Kevin from 2004-2007, but the pair ultimately divorced due to "irreconcilable differences."
A new custody agreement signed by the duo in 2019 gave Kevin 70 percent custodial rights, while Spears was only awarded 30.
