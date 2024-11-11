Britney Spears Is 'Spending a Lot of Time' With Her Son Jayden, 18, in California After Years of Estrangement

"They have been spending a lot of time together," a source spilled to a news publication of Spears, 42, and the teen — whom the "Toxic" singer shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 46.

According to a second insider, Jayden has been "back in California" visiting with his mom, though it's unclear whether he's been staying with Britney at her $7.4 million mansion in the Thousand Oaks neighborhood of the Golden State.