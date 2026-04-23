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Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Breaks Silence on Her 'Healing' Rehab Stay and Reveals If They've Been in Touch

Photo of Sam Asghari and Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari broke his silence on ex-wife Britney Spear's recent decision to go to rehab following her March DUI arrest.

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April 23 2026, Updated 12:24 p.m. ET

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Sam Asghari weighed in on ex-wife Britney Spears' rehab stint following her DUI arrest last month.

“I think it’s great," Asghari, 32, told a news outlet on Thursday, April 23. "I think anything that has anything to do with healing is a great thing, and as long as the person is in charge of that, it’s all great."

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Sam Asghari Broke His Silence on Britney Spears Entering Rehab

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Photo of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were married from 2022 to 2024.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were married from 2022 to 2024.

The Traitors star was asked whether he had been in contact with his ex, whom he was married to from 2022 to 2024, and quickly brushed it off with a simple, "No."

A rep for the "Toxic" singer confirmed on April 12 that she checked herself into a rehab treatment facility. The move came weeks after the pop star was arrested on March 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol in California.

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Britney Spears Called DUI an 'Unfortunate Incident'

Photo of A rep for Britney Spears called her DUI arrest an 'unfortunate incident.'
Source: MEGA

A rep for Britney Spears called her DUI arrest an 'unfortunate incident.'

Cade Hudson, Spears' manager and longtime friend, addressed her arrest in a statement on March 5, calling it an "unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," her rep said in a statement. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

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Britney Spears' 2 Sons Were Reportedly Her Motivation to Enter Rehab

Photo of Britney Spears shares two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears shares two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The Crossroad star's two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, reportedly played a "big part" in her decision to get professional help.

“She was very upset and shaken after her arrest. And she's terrified of going to jail. It's taken weeks for her to realize that going to rehab is the best option,” a source told a news outlet on April 13.

The insider continued, "Her team has pushed for treatment since her arrest. People around her do care a lot and are constantly trying to support her, but it can be difficult. There have been a lot of concerns since the arrest."

Kevin Federline Is 'Happy' for Britney Spears

Photo of Kevin Federline is 'happy' that Britney Spears is getting profesional help.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline is 'happy' that Britney Spears is getting profesional help.

The same day, the former backup dancer, 48, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, broke his silence on his ex seeking treatment.

"Kevin is aware of the reports that she has checked into rehab," his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan said in a statement. "That if she needs help, he is happy that she is getting help and that the decision appears to be one that she made and not one imposed upon her by others if it was."

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