Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Breaks Silence on Her 'Healing' Rehab Stay and Reveals If They've Been in Touch

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Sam Asghari weighed in on ex-wife Britney Spears' rehab stint following her DUI arrest last month. “I think it’s great," Asghari, 32, told a news outlet on Thursday, April 23. "I think anything that has anything to do with healing is a great thing, and as long as the person is in charge of that, it’s all great."

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Sam Asghari Broke His Silence on Britney Spears Entering Rehab

Source: MEGA Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were married from 2022 to 2024.

The Traitors star was asked whether he had been in contact with his ex, whom he was married to from 2022 to 2024, and quickly brushed it off with a simple, "No." A rep for the "Toxic" singer confirmed on April 12 that she checked herself into a rehab treatment facility. The move came weeks after the pop star was arrested on March 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol in California.

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Britney Spears Called DUI an 'Unfortunate Incident'

Source: MEGA A rep for Britney Spears called her DUI arrest an 'unfortunate incident.'

Cade Hudson, Spears' manager and longtime friend, addressed her arrest in a statement on March 5, calling it an "unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable." "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," her rep said in a statement. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

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Britney Spears' 2 Sons Were Reportedly Her Motivation to Enter Rehab

Source: MEGA Britney Spears shares two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The Crossroad star's two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, reportedly played a "big part" in her decision to get professional help. “She was very upset and shaken after her arrest. And she's terrified of going to jail. It's taken weeks for her to realize that going to rehab is the best option,” a source told a news outlet on April 13. The insider continued, "Her team has pushed for treatment since her arrest. People around her do care a lot and are constantly trying to support her, but it can be difficult. There have been a lot of concerns since the arrest."

Kevin Federline Is 'Happy' for Britney Spears

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline is 'happy' that Britney Spears is getting profesional help.