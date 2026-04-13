Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Breaks Silence on Her Decision to 'Get Help' Following DUI Arrest
April 13 2026, Updated 7:00 p.m. ET
Kevin Federline weighed in just one day after his ex-wife Britney Spears decided to voluntarily enter rehab.
"Kevin is aware of the reports that she has checked into rehab and that if she needs help, he is happy that she is getting help," Federline's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told TMZ in a statement on Monday, April 13. "That the decision appears to be one that she made and not one imposed upon her by others if it was."
Kevin Federline Weighed in on Britney Spears Entering Rehab
Federline's lawyer emphasized that the key was Spears' ability to follow and complete the "recommended treatment plan."
Multiple outlets reported on Sunday, April 12, that the "Toxic" singer, 44, finally agreed to get professional help more than a month after she was arrested for a suspected DUI in Ventura County, Calif.
"She realizes she hit rock bottom," one source told TMZ, adding that her pending DUI case played a role in the decision. "She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge — that she's taking it seriously."
Britney Spears Could Spend More Than 30 Days in Rehab
Spears' sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with Federline, 48, are reportedly supportive of their famous mama's healing journey.
The program is reportedly 30 days, but she could "stay longer," per the outlet.
- Britney Spears Enters Rehab After DUI Arrest: She 'Realizes She Hit Rock Bottom'
- 'Fragile' Britney Spears Pushed to the Edge After 'Intense' Fights With Ex Kevin Federline Over Her Sons Before DUI Arrest: Source
- Britney Spears Had 'Positive' and 'Hopeful' Conversation With Her Mom and Sons After DUI Arrest: Report
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Britney Spears Was Arrested on March 4
As OK! previously reported, Spears was arrested after police caught her swerving her black BMW 430i "in and out of lanes" and "speeding" at around 9:30 p.m. in Ventura County, Calif., according to a dispatch call.
The Crossroads actress was booked on suspicion of "driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol" after showing "impairment" following a "series of field sobriety tests," according to a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol.
Spears was released in the early morning hours of March 5, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Britney Spears Planned on Spending Time With Loved Ones After Arrest
A rep for the "Gimme More" singer, Cade Hudson, her manager and longtime friend, addressed the DUI arrest on March 5, calling it "an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."
"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," her rep said in a statement. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."
Hudson reported that her two sons were "going to be spending time with her," adding, "Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."