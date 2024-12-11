or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > celeb kids
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Declares She's 'So Excited' to See Her Family for Christmas This Year After Reuniting With Son Jayden, 18

Photo of Britney Spears and her two sons, Jayden and Sean.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears recently reunited with son Jayden, 18, after years of estrangement.

By:

Dec. 11 2024, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Is Britney Spears going to have a family-filled Christmas this year?

On Tuesday, December 10, the pop star, 43, declared she would be reuniting with her brood for the holidays after years of estrangement.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears excited see family christmas reuniting son jayden
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears posted a dancing video and said she is 'missing' her family 'so much.'

Article continues below advertisement

“Way different without heels!!! I’m shorter, and yes, my feet bled again, but it didn’t hurt!!! Psss so excited to see family this year for Christmas!!! Miss you guys so much!!!,” she bizarrely penned alongside one of her classic dance videos.

Though the mother-of-two did not indicate which of her family members she would be seeing, she recently reunited with her youngest son, Jayden James, 18, in California.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, in November, a source said the “Toxic” singer and the youngster had “been spending a lot of time together."

A second insider added that Jayden — whom Spears shares with ex Kevin Federline — was "back in California" to visit his mom after moving to Hawaii in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"Britney is thrilled to have her baby back. Everything is moving in the right direction," they stated, noting Spears’ eldest son, Sean Preston, 19, chose to stay in Hawaii with dad Federline and stepmom Victoria Prince.

Another source revealed Spears has been trying to stay on her best behavior now that she's rekindled her relationship with Jayden.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears excited see family christmas reuniting son jayden
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears shares sons Jayden, 18, and Sean, 19, with ex Kevin Federline.

Article continues below advertisement

“Jayden coming out to L.A. is massive for Britney, it’s something she’s been dreaming of for so long,” the insider spilled. “She knows that if she wants more time with him, and hopefully Sean Preston too, she’s got to keep things calm and drama-free."

“Britney’s doing her best not to go overboard, but she really wants to spoil Jayden and take him on trips and just soak up every moment she can. But she realizes it’s going to take more than just spoiling him, she knows she needs to show him she’s really changed,” the source explained. "Britney’s throwing her whole heart into rebuilding her relationship with Jayden and making it all work. And her dream is that Sean Preston will follow him to L.A. next."

MORE ON:
celeb kids

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The “Cirus” songstress — who was married to Federline from 2004 to 2007 — has had a rocky relationship with her offspring since she lost custody of the boys in 2008.

At the time, Spears was on a 5150 psychiatric hold for a mental evaluation. The celeb was then put under her 13-year conservatorship and never regained custody of her children.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears excited see family christmas reuniting son jayden
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears has yet to reunite with her eldest son, Sean Preston.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2023, Jayden spoke to Daily Mail about his complicated relationship with the matriarch, highlighting her concerning Instagram posts.

“Social media helps her… So if that's what she wants to do that's what she wants to do, I'm not going to hate her for that,” he said. “At the same time, she should come to the realization of whatever it is that stops her loving her family."

Article continues below advertisement

“It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention. This has gone on for years and years and years and there's a high chance that this will never stop,” Jayden continued.

The young adult insisted he doesn’t "hate" Spears, however, it would "take a lot of time and effort" to repair their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears excited see family christmas reuniting son jayden
Source: MEGA

Britney wants to keep things 'calm and drama-free' so she can see her sons, according to a source.

“I 100 percent think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again,” he shared.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.