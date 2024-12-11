Britney Spears Declares She's 'So Excited' to See Her Family for Christmas This Year After Reuniting With Son Jayden, 18
Is Britney Spears going to have a family-filled Christmas this year?
On Tuesday, December 10, the pop star, 43, declared she would be reuniting with her brood for the holidays after years of estrangement.
“Way different without heels!!! I’m shorter, and yes, my feet bled again, but it didn’t hurt!!! Psss so excited to see family this year for Christmas!!! Miss you guys so much!!!,” she bizarrely penned alongside one of her classic dance videos.
Though the mother-of-two did not indicate which of her family members she would be seeing, she recently reunited with her youngest son, Jayden James, 18, in California.
As OK! previously reported, in November, a source said the “Toxic” singer and the youngster had “been spending a lot of time together."
A second insider added that Jayden — whom Spears shares with ex Kevin Federline — was "back in California" to visit his mom after moving to Hawaii in 2023.
"Britney is thrilled to have her baby back. Everything is moving in the right direction," they stated, noting Spears’ eldest son, Sean Preston, 19, chose to stay in Hawaii with dad Federline and stepmom Victoria Prince.
Another source revealed Spears has been trying to stay on her best behavior now that she's rekindled her relationship with Jayden.
“Jayden coming out to L.A. is massive for Britney, it’s something she’s been dreaming of for so long,” the insider spilled. “She knows that if she wants more time with him, and hopefully Sean Preston too, she’s got to keep things calm and drama-free."
“Britney’s doing her best not to go overboard, but she really wants to spoil Jayden and take him on trips and just soak up every moment she can. But she realizes it’s going to take more than just spoiling him, she knows she needs to show him she’s really changed,” the source explained. "Britney’s throwing her whole heart into rebuilding her relationship with Jayden and making it all work. And her dream is that Sean Preston will follow him to L.A. next."
The “Cirus” songstress — who was married to Federline from 2004 to 2007 — has had a rocky relationship with her offspring since she lost custody of the boys in 2008.
At the time, Spears was on a 5150 psychiatric hold for a mental evaluation. The celeb was then put under her 13-year conservatorship and never regained custody of her children.
In 2023, Jayden spoke to Daily Mail about his complicated relationship with the matriarch, highlighting her concerning Instagram posts.
“Social media helps her… So if that's what she wants to do that's what she wants to do, I'm not going to hate her for that,” he said. “At the same time, she should come to the realization of whatever it is that stops her loving her family."
“It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention. This has gone on for years and years and years and there's a high chance that this will never stop,” Jayden continued.
The young adult insisted he doesn’t "hate" Spears, however, it would "take a lot of time and effort" to repair their relationship.
“I 100 percent think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again,” he shared.