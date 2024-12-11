Britney Spears Declares She's 'So Excited' to See Her Family for Christmas This Year After Reuniting With Son Jayden, 18

“Jayden coming out to L.A. is massive for Britney, it’s something she’s been dreaming of for so long,” the insider spilled. “She knows that if she wants more time with him, and hopefully Sean Preston too, she’s got to keep things calm and drama-free."

“Britney’s doing her best not to go overboard, but she really wants to spoil Jayden and take him on trips and just soak up every moment she can. But she realizes it’s going to take more than just spoiling him, she knows she needs to show him she’s really changed,” the source explained. "Britney’s throwing her whole heart into rebuilding her relationship with Jayden and making it all work. And her dream is that Sean Preston will follow him to L.A. next."