Britney Spears Is Staying 'Drama-Free' After Reuniting With Son Jayden: 'She Needs to Show Him She's Really Changed'

Britney Spears is staying 'drama-free' after reuniting with son Jayden, a source said.

By:

Dec. 1 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Now that Britney Spears has reunited with her youngest son, Jayden James Federline, she is staying on her best behavior.

“Jayden coming out to L.A. is massive for Britney, it’s something she’s been dreaming of for so long,” an insider dished about the recent mother-son reunion. “She knows that if she wants more time with him, and hopefully Sean Preston too, she’s got to keep things calm and drama-free."

“Britney’s doing her best not to go overboard but she really wants to spoil Jayden and take him on trips and just soak up every moment she can. But she realizes it’s going to take more than just spoiling him, she knows she needs to show him she’s really changed,” the source shared. "Britney’s throwing her whole heart into rebuilding her relationship with Jayden and making it all work. And her dream is that Sean Preston will follow him to L.A. next."

The singer shares sons Jayden James and Sean Preston with ex Kevin Federline.

Jayden 18, moved to Hawaii in 2023 with his dad, Kevin Federline, and older brother, Sean Preston, 19, while the 42-year-old singer resides in Los Angeles, Calif.

The "Toxic" songstress, who was married to Kevin, 46, from 2004 to 2007, lost custody of her sons in 2008 after locking herself in a bathroom with Jayden, who was one year old at the time. She was later placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold and put on lockdown for a mental evaluation. She never regained custody after she was released from the hospital, and her father, Jamie Spears, put her under a conservatorship until November 2021.

The singer's sons live their dad in Hawaii.

The blonde babe previously spoke about how much she hated to be away from her boys.

“From when they were six to nine years old, I had them 70 percent of the time, and of course, since they’ve been gone, I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has died,” the musical artist said in a series of since-deleted audio clips posted to Instagram in September 2022.

“Like, literally, I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy. They were my everything. I looked forward to seeing them. That was what I lived for and then all of sudden they were gone, and I was like, ‘Did my heart just stop beating?'” she continued.

Britney Spears writes about her sons on social media.

The next year, Jayden spoke to Daily Mail about how uncomfortable his mom's posts made him feel.

“Social media helps her… So if that's what she wants to do that's what she wants to do, I'm not going to hate her for that,” he shared. “At the same time, she should come to the realization of whatever it is that stops her loving her family."

“It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention. This has gone on for years and years and years and there's a high chance that this will never stop,” he continued.

Britney Spears lost custody of her sons in 2008.

At the time, Jayden stressed he doesn't "hate" his mom, but it would "take a lot of time and effort" to repair their relationship.

“I 100 percent think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again,” he noted.

