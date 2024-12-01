Britney Spears Is Staying 'Drama-Free' After Reuniting With Son Jayden: 'She Needs to Show Him She's Really Changed'

The blonde babe previously spoke about how much she hated to be away from her boys.

“From when they were six to nine years old, I had them 70 percent of the time, and of course, since they’ve been gone, I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has died,” the musical artist said in a series of since-deleted audio clips posted to Instagram in September 2022.

“Like, literally, I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy. They were my everything. I looked forward to seeing them. That was what I lived for and then all of sudden they were gone, and I was like, ‘Did my heart just stop beating?'” she continued.