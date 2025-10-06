Britney Spears Reveals She 'Fell Down the Stairs' in 'Horrible' Accident as She Sports Bandage on Her Leg

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears just shared details about a scary accident she recently had. On Sunday, October 5, the pop icon posted a video of herself performing an interpretive dance in a pink glittery mini dress with faux feathers and a plunging neckline. Alongside the clip, she revealed in the caption that she’d taken a nasty tumble.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears revealed she 'fell down the stairs' at a friend’s house.

“Psss I fell down the stairs at my friend’s house … it was horrible … it snaps out now and then, not sure if it’s broken but for now it’s snapped in !!! Thank u god,” she wrote, referring to her leg. In the clip, Spears had a bandage wrapped around one knee while moving gracefully to “These Arms of Mine” by Otis Redding. At one point, she also showed two large bruises on her arms.

The “Toxic” singer also mentioned spending some time with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. “My boys had to leave and go back to Maui …” she added, “This is the way I express myself and pray through art … father who art in heaven … I’m not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better … and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day!!!”

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The pop icon shared the news while dancing in a pink glittery mini dress.

Back in May 2023, Britney agreed to let both her sons relocate to Hawaii with their father and stepmom, Victoria Prince. The 43-year-old "Gimme More" vocalist recently shared a sweet Instagram post with her youngest son before deleting it. In the September 26 upload, 19-year-old Jayden held up his phone while Britney showed off a pale pink gown and smiled brightly.

“Look at my dress,” she said in the clip. “That is a very pretty dress,” Jayden replied, to which Britney responded, “Thank you!” In her caption, the “Sometimes” singer expressed how emotional the reunion felt. “So embarrassed I was so excited to see him it was like I was seeing him for the first time !!!” she wrote. “I couldn’t understand it I’m literally the cartoon character girl from Tangled she’s so excited to get out !!!”

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The singer recently reunited with her son Jayden Federline.

The proud mom first reunited with her son Jayden over the 2024 holidays after years apart. “Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!!” Britney shared in a video at the time. “Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!”

Source: MEGA An insider said Britney Spears is the 'happiest' she’s been in years after seeing her son.

Days later, she couldn’t stop expressing how emotional the moment was. “Mine forever !!! It’s weird we’re like twins but he’s a boy and I’m a girl !!! He’s mine — I hadn’t seen him in 2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!!” she said. “He came back and he feels older and smarter than me !!! He’s a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!!”