Britney Spears' Former Fiancé Says The Singer Initially Needed The 'Guidance' And 'Structure' Of Conservatorship

britney
Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 11 2023, Published 7:47 p.m. ET

Just over a year after pop icon Britney Spears was released from her 13-year conservatorship, the “Toxic” artist’s former fiancé is getting candid about her controversial legal arrangement.

During a recent appearance on Kevin Connolly's “Kevco, The Company Podcast,” Jason Trawick, who was with Spears from December 2011 to January 2013, revealed that he felt his X Factor ex initially needed the "guidance" and "structure" that her conservatorship provided.

britney
Source: Mega

"Listen, did she need a conservatorship when I was there? Yes. I'll be the first to say, but I was there from 2007 to 2012. Yes, I think she needed some guidance," he explained to the Entourage star.

"You're saying it was for her own good when you were there?" Connelly pressed, prompting a “Yes” from Trawick.

"And I'm not saying just finances," he elaborated, before rattling off a list of "other reasons.”

britney
Source: Mega

“Therapy and stuff like that,” he continued. “Or stopping her from seeing certain individuals that were not great for her to be in her life. I think that she needed a little structure back then."

As such, Trawick said Spears’ estranged father, Jamie Spears “100 percent” had good intentions while enacting the conservatorship, "unless they can prove he somehow stole money from her,” he clarified.

Even with these motives, Trawick said he was unsure of how long Spears should have been held in the conservatorship, enacted in February 2008 and terminated in November 2021.

Source: OK! Magazine
"I don't know if it should have ended earlier or later, but it shouldn't have ended when I was there," he continued.

Trawick’s confessions come as his former fiancée made a series of strange comments surrounding her marital status, stating on social media that she “married herself” amid rumors that her union with husband Sam Asghari is on the rocks.

"Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," the “Circus” artist wrote alongside a photo of her posing in a white slip dress shared with her 41.6 million Instagram followers.

Radar Online previously reported on Trawick’s comment.

