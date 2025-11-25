Britney Spears Hikes Up Her Dress to Show Off Her Thighs in Odd Video as Mental Health Concerns Mount: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' social media posts are continuing to confuse fans. On Tuesday, November 25, the singer posted a video that showed her wearing a black bra underneath a long, cap-sleeved cream dress — which she repeatedly hiked up on one side to show off her thighs.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' Weird Video

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears pulled up her long dress to show off her legs in a new Instagram video.

The star, 43, made the gesture a few times before moving her phone around the room in a circle and finishing back on the mirror. Spears, whose blonde locks were loose and a bit messy, completed her look with a black choker necklace, matching hand gloves and brown high heels. She appeared to be in a house when recording the clip, which featured music playing in the background.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the "Toxic" crooner didn't speak in the footage, she used a strange accent when talking about her self-care day the week prior. Spears explained in an Instagram post how she puts her foot in a bath of melted wax "that feels so good" as she demonstrated the process. She then repeated the steps with her hand but complained the wax was "so f------ hot." "Self care 🧖‍♀️ ladies… so silly I’m still playing in it!!!! 😂🌹🌹 PS I’m reposting the video so we are all clear!!!!😳😒," she wrote alongside the upload.

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer Recently 'Got Stuck' in Mexico

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega The mom-of-two said she had to 'entertain myself' when she recently got stuck in Mexico for two weeks.

Other odd posts from Spears lately included her screaming and cursing on a boat and claiming she got "stuck" in Mexico for two weeks. "I was banging my head against the wall 😂😂😂😂😂😂 It’s quite interesting to see what a person does in vulnerable situations … I obviously trusted no one and entertained myself like a f------ idiot …" she said of the latter situation. "It’s actually insane !!! The one time due to the depths of insanity I think I said my name for the first time in years …"

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Federline Expresses Fears for His Ex-Wife

Source: mega The singer's ex-husband Kevin Federline believes she needs to be in a conservatorship again.

The pop star was in what she called an abusive conservatorship from 2008 to late 2021, but her ex-husband Kevin Federline believes she still needs someone to assist her in life. "All those people who put so much effort into [the "Free Britney" movement] that should now put the same energy into the Save Britney movement. Because this is no longer about freedom. It’s about survival," the former backup dancer, 47, wrote in his memoir, You Thought You Knew.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Federline believes 'something bad is going to happen' if someone doesn't help Spears.