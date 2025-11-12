'Vulnerable' Britney Spears Claims She Kept Herself 'Entertained' After Getting 'Stuck' in Mexico for 2 Weeks: 'Actually Insane'

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is seemingly explaining her recent social media disappearance. On Monday, November 11, the pop star shared a video of herself wearing a blue puffy blouse, a cowboy hat, and a bandana-style skirt, revealing what she did after deactivating her Instagram account on November 2.

“Got stuck in Mexico for two weeks and I was banging my head against the wall 😂😂😂😂😂😂 It’s quite interesting to see what a person does in vulnerable situations … I obviously trusted no one and entertained myself like a f------ idiot …” she wrote in the caption.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears claimed she got 'stuck' in Mexico for two weeks.

She added, “It’s actually insane !!! The one time due to the depths of insanity I think I said my name for the first time in years …” In the clip, Spears danced, rapped and sang while playfully showing off her moves.

The post followed another eye-catching video where she wore what she called her “church dress.” In that clip, the “Toxic” singer was seen caressing her chest and legs while twirling in a pink floral maxi dress. At one point, she hiked up the dress, dropped to the ground, and touched her privates, filming herself in the mirror with an orange phone case. “My new church dress!” she captioned it.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The singer said she had to entertain herself in Mexico.

Fans noticed her Instagram went dark earlier this month, with a message appearing that read, “Sorry, this page isn’t available to view.” The page may have been removed, but her X (formerly Twitter) account remained active.

The sudden disappearance comes just days after Spears posted a video dancing to Brandy’s “Have You Ever.” In the clip, she wore a striped green-and-white maxi dress and nude heels, spinning around in what appeared to be a sunny villa. She didn’t caption the video but smiled throughout, her long blonde hair flowing freely.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Fans noticed the pop star's account was suddenly deactivated earlier this month.

Spears also revealed she was taking a creative break. "Unfortunately, I don’t feel respected at all by the most unbelievably horrible things being said about me," she wrote on October 26. "So I’m not inspired or motivated AT ALL to show new art… but here’s some pretty work from my past that I think was pretty meaningful.”

According to insiders, the release of her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s new memoir has stirred up painful memories, as she was allegedly seen driving recklessly after a night out in October.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The singer later shared new dance videos after returning online.