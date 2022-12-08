Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Reiterates Star Is A 'Free Woman' Amid Rumors He's Controlling Her Social Media
Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari is firing back against rumors that he’s controlling her social media presence.
On Thursday, December 8, the model took to his Instagram Story with a message for Spears’ concerned supporters: the “Toxic” songstress “is a free woman.”
"Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break,” wrote the dancer in a post shared with his 3 million followers.
“She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times,” he continued before thanking the star’s “protective fans” for their concerns.
Asghari, who tied the knot with Spears last June, also claimed that he’s mindful of his wife’s privacy when it comes to social media.
“I don’t post her 247 [sic]” he explained in a subsequent post. “I ask for permission if I ever do.”
The fitness trainer also addressed why he and Spears have been seldom seen on the red carpet together, alleging that the “Hold Me Closer” songstress isn’t a fan of high-profile events.
“For my job I have to attend many events,” Asghari explained, adding that “it would be my honor if she joins.”
Specially, since she’s been doing these things since 8 years old. Plus she already slayed every single one she has been to.”
Asghari concluded his series of Instagram posts with a seemingly heartfelt request for fans concerned about Spears' well-being.
"I've always respected and supported her privacy with everything I've had," he wrote. "I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same."
"Sometimes being overprotective can cause more stress and damage," he noted.
Asghari's comments come as supporters of the singer expressed worries about the singer's strange social media behavior, though as Page Six noted, Spears' Instagram account has been restored as of Thursday.