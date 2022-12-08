Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Reiterates Star Is A 'Free Woman' Amid Rumors He's Controlling Her Social Media

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari is firing back against rumors that he’s controlling her social media presence.

On Thursday, December 8, the model took to his Instagram Story with a message for Spears’ concerned supporters: the “Toxic” songstress “is a free woman.”

"Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break,” wrote the dancer in a post shared with his 3 million followers.