Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Trolls Himself After Singer Gushes Over His Workout Routine: 'You Should Breakup With Him & Come With Me'

Looks like Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are enjoying married life! So much so, after the pop star, 40, posted about her hubby's workout routine via Instagram, the personal trainer couldn't help but poke fun at himself.

"Here’s my husband !!! He’s been gone working !!! Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he’s home now acting up … I know he’s pretty hot 🥵🥵🥵 !!!" she captioned the clip of the handsome hunk throwing some jabs at a punching jab.