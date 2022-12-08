Fans Beg For Britney Spears To Receive A 'Welfare Check' After Ellen DeGeneres Reminisces On Pop Star's Early Days

Although the mother-of-two recently broke free from her 13-year conservatorship and attempted to retake control of her life, fans have remained worried it isn’t her behind the camera. And even if she is the same person physically, many social media users believe her emotional damage might be too deep to repair.

BRITNEY SPEARS BELIEVES SHE LOOKS 'EXACTLY LIKE JESSICA SIMPSON' IN OLD PHOTO

"Seeing Britney like this makes me so sad for now. If that’s even truly her in her current Instagram. Her teeth are different now (gap in front teeth), her southern accent is gone now, she looks tired and sounds sad all the time now too. It’s all so weird!” one individual wrote on DeGeneres' post, while another added, “this was the Britney we always know and love!! Now....she is not the same anymore, so sad!!”