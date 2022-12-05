Britney Spears Says She 'Would Die For' Her 2 Sons After Rift Puts Strain On Their Relationship

Days after ringing in the big 4-1, pop star Britney Spears took to social media with an emotional message honoring her teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, revealing just how much she cares for her kids as rumors of a familiar rift continue to swirl.

“To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!!” penned the singer in a heartfelt post for Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, shared to Instagram on Saturday, December 3.

“God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!!,” she continued, signing off as “Mamasita” alongside three rose emojis.