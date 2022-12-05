Britney Spears Says She 'Would Die For' Her 2 Sons After Rift Puts Strain On Their Relationship
Days after ringing in the big 4-1, pop star Britney Spears took to social media with an emotional message honoring her teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, revealing just how much she cares for her kids as rumors of a familiar rift continue to swirl.
“To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!!” penned the singer in a heartfelt post for Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, shared to Instagram on Saturday, December 3.
“God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!!,” she continued, signing off as “Mamasita” alongside three rose emojis.
The “Toxic” singer's poignant post comes months after Jayden got candid about his complicated family dynamic, expressing concern for his famous mom’s mental well-being.
“I don't think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that,” the teen explained in a rare sit-down with British network ITV back in September.
“We've both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we've been through to heal, heal our mental state,” he continued. “I just want her to get better mentally.”
Shortly after Jayden’s comments made headlines, Spears headed to Instagram to offer a response of her own, detailing her sadness surrounding her son’s sentiments.
"My love for my children has no boundaries,” the “Hold Me Closer” songstress explained in a text post on Instagram. “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!"
The singer also urged her son to remember his roots.
“If you could pause for a second, remember where you came from!!! I hope you can look in the mirror and remember... You are my child and always will be!!!” she added.