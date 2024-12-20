Britney Spears 'Totally Ignores' Warnings About Her Finances From Her Money Managers: Source
While Britney Spears amassed quite a fortune over the years, an insider claimed her endless purchases are starting to take a serious toll on her bank account.
A source told a news outlet the singer's "money managers have been begging her to slow down her spending," but the star "totally ignores their warnings."
The insider added that when Spears, 43, hears from her financial help, she "accuses them of trying to control her like her father," referring to how Jamie Spears, 72, took over every aspect of her life when she was under his conservatorship.
Most recently, the mom-of-two "blew a fortune on her recent birthday bash in Mexico," but the insider said "that’s just the tip of the iceberg."
As OK! reported, the pop star claimed earlier this month she was moving to Mexico to escape photographers who sell unflattering pictures of her.
"It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing a white Jason mask," she said on Instagram of images that caught her boarding a private plane. "It doesn’t even look like me, they’ve always been incredibly cruel to me — the paparazzi and pictures and the way they’ve illustrated me."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I know I’m not perfect but some of it is extremely mean and cruel and that’s why I’ve moved to Mexico," Britney declared.
Shortly after, she wrote in another soccal media post, "I’m so blessed !!! I’m house hunting and this place is insanely beautiful !!! Thank you, Jesus for a place so far away from America !!!"
The Woman in Me author also responded to concerns she received over relocating.
"So many of the vibes and moods us women specifically go through is a process of healing and it’s a very fragile thing!!!" she stated. "Not sure why I’m explaining myself, but there’s a little negativity with me mentioning my move to Mexico!!! It’s a gift from God that I will never take for granted!!!"
Britney referred to her home in Mexico as a "sacred" place.
Though it's unclear if the singer was serious about moving countries, her brother, Bryan Spears, 47, came to see her the other day in the area.
"My brother decided to visit me in Mexico. It’s my s--- brother. I love my brother so much. He flew all the way over here, he’s so nice and handsome," she raved in an Instagram video where he made an appearance. "To all the girls out there, y’all better watch the f--- out b------.You’ll have to deal with me."
In Touch Weekly reported on Britney's spending and her money managers' concerns.