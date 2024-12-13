Britney Spears Reunites With 'Nice' and 'Handsome' Older Brother Bryan in Mexico After Revealing She's Spending Christmas With Her Family
Britney Spears seems to be surrounded by loved ones after years of being estranged from her family.
The pop icon shared a heartwarming reunion with her older brother, Bryan Spears, in a playful Instagram video posted on Thursday, December 12.
“It’s almost Christmas 🎁 !!! Beautiful family!!! Love y’all!!!” she wrote in the caption.
“My brother decided to visit me in Mexico,” Britney said in the video as Bryan appeared. “It’s my s--- brother. I love my brother so much. He flew all the way over here, he’s so nice and handsome.”
The blonde beauty then gave a cheeky warning to anyone eyeing her brother.
“To all the girls out there, y’all better watch the f--- out b------,” she teased, as Bryan laughed beside her. “You’ll have to deal with me.”
The reunion comes right after Britney said she’ll be spending the holidays with her brood — though she didn’t say exactly who would be joining her.
“Way different without heels!!! I’m shorter, and yes, my feet bled again, but it didn’t hurt!!! Psss so excited to see family this year for Christmas!!! Miss you guys so much!!!” she wrote alongside one of her signature dance videos in a since-deleted post.
The “Scream & Shout” singer, who recently reconciled with her son Jayden James — whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, in addition to her eldest son, Sean Preston — has long expressed her desire to heal her family rifts.
“We all have issues with our family but dear God you can’t help how much you love them,” the pop legend wrote in a post in May, alongside a photo of her mother, Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn with her two daughters sitting at a kids’ table together.
“I’m not in this picture but I sure as h--- feel like I am,” she continued. “I’m posting this pic because my family is absolutely beautiful and I miss them. So not to sound righteous but in a world of chaos and confusion the trickery of the devil is to mislead you and humiliate you 👿.”
Notably, on Britney's 43rd birthday, her mom took to Facebook to share a sweet and heartfelt message to her daughter.
“Happy Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter, Britney! You will always have that beautiful smile!” Lynne wrote alongside a throwback photo of Britney as a toddler.
“Wishing you the happiest birthday ever!” she added.
Earlier this month, the “Lucky” singer told fans she had moved out of the U.S. to escape relentless media scrutiny.
“It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing a white Jason mask, and it doesn’t even look like me,” she shared. “They’ve always been incredibly cruel to me... I know I’m not perfect, but some of it is extremely mean and cruel, and that’s why I’ve moved to Mexico.”
However, a source disputed her claims, saying, “Britney Spears has not moved to Mexico.”
The Hollywood Reporter talked to the source.