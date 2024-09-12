Sam Asghari Admits He 'Did Not Read' Ex Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman in Me' Because He 'Was There'
Sam Asghari isn’t much of a bookworm when it comes to his ex's tell-all!
In an interview published on Wednesday, September 11, the former husband of Britney Spears, 30, admitted he has not cracked open a copy of the pop star's bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me.
“I did not read the book because I was there,” he explained.
During the sit-down, the actor did not disclose much information about his relationship with the blonde beauty, 42. When asked if he and Spears were in touch, he replied, “If my life is private, it’s private. That’s something I’m always going to respect, regardless of any agreement or not. It’s just the values that I have."
The hunk was seemingly referencing the NDA he signed following the couple’s July 2023 split.
Spears released the book back in October 2023 and it is now being developed into a film. As OK! previously reported, Asghari reacted to the exciting news in August.
“I just hope that they have her approval and everything and they do justice by her legacy because it’s a really strong one,” the personal trainer said about the biopic while walking the red carpet for his film Jackpot.
As for who he would want to play him in the movie, Asghari didn’t share much. “I just don’t — I like to focus on these films,” he said of the action blockbuster, which also stars John Cena. “I want to play other characters as well, so I’m really focusing on my craft.”
In July, Asghari gave some insights into the end of his 14-month marriage to Spears. "You learn so much from being in relationships in general," he told E! News at the time. "I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got."
Asghari noted how a serious romance "grows you as a person," adding that his 6-year relationship with Spears is "something that's always going to be a part of me."
"I'm always going to celebrate the past and learn about the past and move on to the future," the Traitors star, who finalized his divorce from Spears in May, continued.
Asghari then wished his ex “the best," despite their messy end.
"She's an amazing person and a huge part of my life and I always appreciate the moments we had together," he shared.
When it comes to moving on, Asghari joked that he is “dating" his dog.
"She's high maintenance," he teased. "So my hands are full with my current partner, which is Porsche."
While Spears quickly moved on with Paul Richard Soliz, Asghari confessed, "It's going to take some time for me [to start dating again], as it does with everyone that goes through a breakup."
The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Asghari.