Britney Spears in Need of Another Conservatorship as Fans Worry Someone Is 'Forcing' Her to Record Bizarre Instagram Videos: Sources
For Britney Spears' sake, we hope her mental health improves soon — before she finds herself locked in another conservatorship after spending 13 years under her father Jamie's abusive control.
A new report revealed the pop star is in serious danger of hurting herself or those around her, as her inner circle increasingly believes a conservatorship might be her only hope for long-term survival, according to a news publication.
Ever since Britney's conservatorship ended in November 2021, the "Toxic" singer's mental health has spiraled far beyond its already poor state, several sources with direct knowledge of the situation spilled to the news outlet, noting the 42-year-old often opts out of taking her stabilizing medication.
Instead, Britney is allegedly drinking and using various drugs — sparking concerns her history of substance abuse could send her back to rehab, where she's already been multiple times throughout her adult life.
According to the insiders, the "Circus" hitmaker often has radical mood swings that send her into a state of rage. At times, Britney's anger even reportedly ends in physical violence.
During her manic episodes, confidantes confessed it can be almost impossible to communicate with her because she can't engage in a rational conversation.
While the sources are aware Jamie was not the right person to be his daughter's conservator, the insiders believe someone else might have a positive impact if a second conservatorship becomes necessary.
Worries about Britney's well-being were further fueled after fans suspected suspicious activity in one of her recent Instagram videos.
The "Gimme More" vocalist was seen modeling a red dress in front of the camera, when her followers noticed she her behavior was a bit off. Her supporters took to X (formerly named Twitter) to express their concerns.
"Is someone forcing Britney Spears to make these videos? Why is she glancing to the right nervously, and look closely over her left shoulder in the reflection?" one skeptical fan wrote, as another added: "Anyone else seeing it?? Or just me?!"
"This isn’t good. I have a bad feeling watching this," a third fan admitted, while a fourth noted, "every single video she posts is a cry for help. With as many videos as there have been, how has NOBODY stepped in here? It’s heartbreaking to watch a downward spiral with NOBODY trying to help her."
TMZ spoke to sources about Britney's possible need for another conservatorship.