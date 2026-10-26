Britney Spears Leaves Little to the Imagination as She Dances in Revealing Thong Bodysuit: Photo
Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:27 a.m. ET
Britney Spears is turning heads with another daring dance video.
The pop star showed off a revealing black bodysuit in a new Instagram post, giving fans a closer look at her latest look.
The singer, 44, danced in a dimly lit room while wearing a black lingerie-inspired bodysuit with a high-cut design and thong-style back. She turned to the side throughout the clip, showing off the outfit from different angles as she moved around the room.
Spears wore her long blonde hair loose in soft waves and paired the one-piece with black heels and dark accessories. She also struck several poses for the camera, keeping the focus on her bold ensemble.
A Mysterious Mark on Spears’ Backside
The mom-of-two kept her caption brief, adding dagger, Japanese flag and nail polish emojis.
Viewers may have also noticed a mysterious red mark on Spears' backside. It's unclear whether it was a tattoo, temporary body art, or something else, as the “Sometimes” hitmaker didn't explain the marking in the video or caption.
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Spears Called Out Others for Copying Her Signature Image
The latest post comes about a week after Spears shared a since-deleted message about her signature style, claiming that other women had been copying the look she made famous when she was younger.
On October 18, the “Toxic” singer posted another dance video featuring a schoolgirl-inspired outfit. Set to Chris Isaak's 1995 song "Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing," the clip showed Spears wearing glasses, a sweater over a white-collared button-up shirt and a miniskirt.
The outfit appeared to reference her iconic 1998 music video for "Baby One More Time." As the video continued, Spears took off the sweater, tied up her shirt to reveal her midsection and wore her hair in pigtails.
Alongside the footage, Spears shared her thoughts about seeing similar looks on other women.
"A lot of girls last year have definitely done the complete image I used to have when I was younger ... And yo that’s cool, but at least mine was real," the Crossroads actress wrote in the since-deleted caption. "I was that nerd in school that was real as h--- … The world has become fake … People who are actually real get hated on … which is a shame ... ok."
Spears Declares She's 'Prophecy'
Although Spears didn't name anyone in particular, she followed up with another pointed message about her place in pop culture and the experiences that shaped her.
"To all the girls who say I’m History… I’M PROPHECY," she continued. "I'm the original apple B school girl who did backflips and backhand springs and fell in love with people on every set I ever went to… These years were precious so young and naive… The world has been hateful to me and I’m still standing, living, and dreaming."