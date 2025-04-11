NEWS Bikini-Clad Britney Spears Touches Herself During Mexico Getaway After Posing Nude in Bed: Photos Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears was seen touching herself in a tiny bikini during her steamy vacation in Mexico.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is soaking up the sun and living her best life in Mexico! The pop icon took to Instagram to share a series of sultry snaps from her beach vacation, rocking a tiny green and yellow bikini that left little to the imagination.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears went to Mexico for a vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

In one post, Spears was all smiles by the shore as she flipped her messy blonde hair and playfully tugged at her bikini strap. She completed the look with retro-style sunglasses and a pink flower choker. Later, the “Toxic” singer got down in the sand to make some playful sand angels — until a surprise wave came crashing in, soaking her in the process.

Article continues below advertisement

She also shared a close-up shot highlighting her cleavage and toned abs, followed by a foot photo showing off her tattooed legs while lounging with her feet kicked up. “I've been blessed !!! 📐,” she declared in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The singer has been posting more personal content since her conservatorship ended.

Article continues below advertisement

But Spears didn’t stop there. She later stripped down even more in the next post — ditching the bikini top and posing nude on the beach, wearing only her shades and signature choker. “Naked on the beach all day 😳😳😳 !!!” she captioned the bold pic.

Article continues below advertisement

Her risqué content continued with a clip showing her lying topless in bed, gently touching her body while gazing into the camera. “DAY DREAMING 🌷🌷🌹,” she wrote, adding a flirty vibe to her post.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The pop icon posed nude in bed and posted the photos online.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Supporters took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend her. One fan posted, “This one is for all the haters, Britney Spears is absolutely THRIVING in Mexico while you are in debt sitting on your couch at home. 😘.” Another added, “Imagine having no life and having to hate on Britney Spears, the kindest soul on the Earth.” “True. I’m miserable in LA, I’m in debt and isolated. Wishing I could be in Mexico and breathing in life,” someone else shared. “Always smoking hot,” one fan gushed over her bikini video. “Bless her. 😔👌🩵💙✨,” another wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

One user called out the constant criticism, saying, “Stop harassing celebrities! Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Paris Jackson, Justin Bieber etc. Enough! They have a private life too and leave them alone!”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Fans are concerned about Britney Spear's behavior on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

The star’s beach escape comes just after reports that she and her on-and-off boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz have called it quits again. Sources told TMZ that Spears “dumped Soliz several weeks ago, around Valentine's Day.” The pair originally split in July 2024, then rekindled briefly in February.

Article continues below advertisement

“Paul removed all of his personal items from Brit's Los Angeles area home recently, where they lived together while they were an item," the insider alleged. The two first met in 2023 when Soliz was hired to help with housekeeping and maintenance around her place.