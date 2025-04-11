Bikini-Clad Britney Spears Touches Herself During Mexico Getaway After Posing Nude in Bed: Photos
Britney Spears is soaking up the sun and living her best life in Mexico!
The pop icon took to Instagram to share a series of sultry snaps from her beach vacation, rocking a tiny green and yellow bikini that left little to the imagination.
In one post, Spears was all smiles by the shore as she flipped her messy blonde hair and playfully tugged at her bikini strap. She completed the look with retro-style sunglasses and a pink flower choker.
Later, the “Toxic” singer got down in the sand to make some playful sand angels — until a surprise wave came crashing in, soaking her in the process.
She also shared a close-up shot highlighting her cleavage and toned abs, followed by a foot photo showing off her tattooed legs while lounging with her feet kicked up.
“I've been blessed !!! 📐,” she declared in the caption.
But Spears didn’t stop there.
She later stripped down even more in the next post — ditching the bikini top and posing nude on the beach, wearing only her shades and signature choker.
“Naked on the beach all day 😳😳😳 !!!” she captioned the bold pic.
Her risqué content continued with a clip showing her lying topless in bed, gently touching her body while gazing into the camera.
“DAY DREAMING 🌷🌷🌹,” she wrote, adding a flirty vibe to her post.
Supporters took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend her.
One fan posted, “This one is for all the haters, Britney Spears is absolutely THRIVING in Mexico while you are in debt sitting on your couch at home. 😘.”
Another added, “Imagine having no life and having to hate on Britney Spears, the kindest soul on the Earth.”
“True. I’m miserable in LA, I’m in debt and isolated. Wishing I could be in Mexico and breathing in life,” someone else shared.
“Always smoking hot,” one fan gushed over her bikini video.
“Bless her. 😔👌💙✨,” another wrote.
One user called out the constant criticism, saying, “Stop harassing celebrities! Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Paris Jackson, Justin Bieber etc. Enough! They have a private life too and leave them alone!”
The star’s beach escape comes just after reports that she and her on-and-off boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz have called it quits again.
Sources told TMZ that Spears “dumped Soliz several weeks ago, around Valentine's Day.” The pair originally split in July 2024, then rekindled briefly in February.
“Paul removed all of his personal items from Brit's Los Angeles area home recently, where they lived together while they were an item," the insider alleged.
The two first met in 2023 when Soliz was hired to help with housekeeping and maintenance around her place.
On April 10, just hours after the breakup news surfaced, Soliz was spotted alone in L.A., shirtless and strutting down the street with his tattoo-covered chest on full display, per a photo captured by Daily Mail.
Wearing baggy shorts, Nike sneakers and a buzzed haircut, the 38-year-old ex-con looked totally unfazed as he passed by parked cars.