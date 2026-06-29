Britney Spears Shows Off Curves in Plunging Floral Dress During Fun 'Girls' Day' Following Rehab Stay: Photos
June 29 2026, Published 12:36 p.m. ET
Britney Spears is embracing summer in a flirty sundress.
"Girls day should be every day !!!!!! 🤓🤓👗👗🌷💕," Spears, 44, captioned an Instagram Reel shared on Sunday, June 28.
Britney Spears Enjoyed a 'Girls' Day'
In the footage, Spears documented a fun-filled day in which she enjoyed a delicious meal with a group of close loved ones.
The "Circus" singer wore a flirty, plunging white sundress that featured a red floral pattern. She completed the look with a big sun hat and oversized aviator sunglasses.
Though she closed the comments section to reactions, the post garnered nearly 100,000 "likes" in less than 24 hours.
Britney Spears' Sons Made Modeling Debut
The post comes two days after Spears' sons, Sean Preston and Jayden Federline, made their modeling debut at Paris Fashion Week.
The brothers, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, walked the runway during the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on Friday, June 26.
- Britney Spears Suffers Near-Wardrobe Malfunction as She Dances With Brace on Her Wrist After Claiming She Was Robbed: Watch
- Britney Spears Reveals Why She Started '100 Percent' Rebelling on Instagram Amid Ongoing Public Scrutiny
- Britney Spears' Confession Exposed: Singer Says She Wants to Have 'Another Baby' After DUI Drama
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Inside Britney Spears' Relationship With Her Sons Following DUI Arrest
Britney has reportedly gotten closer with her estranged sons in recent months following her March arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
She later voluntarily entered rehab in early April after reportedly "hitting rock bottom," per TMZ.
Jayden, 19, and Sean, 20, reportedly fully supported her decision to seek "professional help" and were by her side for support.
"Britney went to rehab after several conversations with both of her sons," a source told a news outlet at the time. "They expressed concern about her recent behavior and urged her to seek professional help, which has been long overdue, to get her back on track. All they’ve ever wanted for their mom is health and happiness, even during the years they were estranged. They hope she’ll take it seriously."
Britney Spears 'Completely Mortified' by DUI Arrest Footage
The Crossroads actress was reportedly "completely mortified" after three hours of arrest footage was released in May, according to sources. In the released video, the pop star could be heard inviting the cops over for dinner at her home.
"I don't want to get in your car, sir. You can come to my house, I'll make you food and lasagna," she told them, per the recording. "Whatever you want. I have a pool."
The "Stronger" artist resolved her DUI arrest on May 4 after completing her rehab stay. She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge known as a “wet reckless” in exchange for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol being dismissed. She's now under probation and agreed to attend an alcohol education program and therapy.