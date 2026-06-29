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Britney Spears Shows Off Curves in Plunging Floral Dress During Fun 'Girls' Day' Following Rehab Stay: Photos

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears enjoyed a girls' day in a floral dress.

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June 29 2026, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears is embracing summer in a flirty sundress.

"Girls day should be every day !!!!!! 🤓🤓👗👗🌷💕," Spears, 44, captioned an Instagram Reel shared on Sunday, June 28.

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Britney Spears Enjoyed a 'Girls' Day'

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Photo of Britney Spears added a sun hat and sunglasses to complete the daytime look.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears added a sun hat and sunglasses to complete the daytime look.

In the footage, Spears documented a fun-filled day in which she enjoyed a delicious meal with a group of close loved ones.

The "Circus" singer wore a flirty, plunging white sundress that featured a red floral pattern. She completed the look with a big sun hat and oversized aviator sunglasses.

Though she closed the comments section to reactions, the post garnered nearly 100,000 "likes" in less than 24 hours.

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears documented a recent girls' day on social media.

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Britney Spears' Sons Made Modeling Debut

Photo of Britney Spears' sons made their Paris Fashion Week debut on June 26.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears' sons made their Paris Fashion Week debut on June 26.

The post comes two days after Spears' sons, Sean Preston and Jayden Federline, made their modeling debut at Paris Fashion Week.

The brothers, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, walked the runway during the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on Friday, June 26.

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Inside Britney Spears' Relationship With Her Sons Following DUI Arrest

Photo of Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in March.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in March.

Britney has reportedly gotten closer with her estranged sons in recent months following her March arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

She later voluntarily entered rehab in early April after reportedly "hitting rock bottom," per TMZ.

Jayden, 19, and Sean, 20, reportedly fully supported her decision to seek "professional help" and were by her side for support.

"Britney went to rehab after several conversations with both of her sons," a source told a news outlet at the time. "They expressed concern about her recent behavior and urged her to seek professional help, which has been long overdue, to get her back on track. All they’ve ever wanted for their mom is health and happiness, even during the years they were estranged. They hope she’ll take it seriously."

Britney Spears 'Completely Mortified' by DUI Arrest Footage

Photo of Britney Spears reportedly invited officers to her home during her DUI arrest.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears reportedly invited officers to her home during her DUI arrest.

The Crossroads actress was reportedly "completely mortified" after three hours of arrest footage was released in May, according to sources. In the released video, the pop star could be heard inviting the cops over for dinner at her home.

"I don't want to get in your car, sir. You can come to my house, I'll make you food and lasagna," she told them, per the recording. "Whatever you want. I have a pool."

The "Stronger" artist resolved her DUI arrest on May 4 after completing her rehab stay. She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge known as a “wet reckless” in exchange for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol being dismissed. She's now under probation and agreed to attend an alcohol education program and therapy.

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