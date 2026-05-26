Britney Spears Shames Those Bringing Up Her 'Embarrassing' Past as She Focuses on Her 'Miraculous Spiritual Journey' Post-DUI Arrest

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Britney Spears is trying to move forward after her March DUI arrest and rehab stay. On Monday, May 25, the pop star shared a message via Instagram where she expressed her frustration with people gossiping about her troubles instead of wishing her well.

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'I'm So Excited to Embrace My Journey'

Source: mega Britney Spears feels people are talking about her behind her back.

"When you get that awkward, weird feeling you can actually start to feel perhaps too much chatter is going on behind your back… it actually effects people…" she wrote. "I still send them love but most importantly… I hope they feel my smile… " "I hope they can respect my unbelievable and miraculous spiritual journey… I’m so excited to embrace my journey and hope they stop showing embarrassing things from my past 🙄🙄🙄," Spears, 44, continued. She ended her note by revealing she bought the "most adorable high heeled sandals 👡 for summer… its the little things you know… god bless."

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Inside the Star's DUI Case

Source: mega The singer insisted she's on an 'unbelievable and miraculous spiritual journey' after her arrest.

As OK! reported, the singer wound up pleading guilty to a lesser charge known as a "wet reckless" in her DUI case. Earlier this month, the mother-of-two was sentenced to 12 months probation and one day of jail, which was credited as time served. She also agreed to see a psychologist every week and a psychiatrist twice a month. "Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct. She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI," her attorney Michael A. Goldstein stated after it was settled. "Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received."

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Did Britney Spears Have a Meltdown While Dining Out?

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Source: mega Britney Spears' rep hit back at allegations that she had a meltdown at a restaurant on May 13.

However, new fears erupted soon after, as she was accused of causing chaos while out to eat in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on May 13. At the time, just two weeks after leaving rehab, the "Womanizer" crooner was seen buying alcohol. Reports from later that day claimed she was acting erratic at Blue Dog Tavern, with one individual claiming she was barking, screaming and scaring people by holding a knife.

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Source: @britneyspears/instagram The singer spent time with her two sons after the arrest.

Her rep shut down the accusations, stating she was simply "enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard." "She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors. At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half," they insisted. "This constant attack on everything that she does... is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now."

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Source: mega The pop star was found with pills and empty wine glasses in her car during the arrest.