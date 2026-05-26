Britney Spears Shames Those Bringing Up Her 'Embarrassing' Past as She Focuses on Her 'Miraculous Spiritual Journey' Post-DUI Arrest
May 26 2026, Published 12:06 p.m. ET
Britney Spears is trying to move forward after her March DUI arrest and rehab stay.
On Monday, May 25, the pop star shared a message via Instagram where she expressed her frustration with people gossiping about her troubles instead of wishing her well.
'I'm So Excited to Embrace My Journey'
"When you get that awkward, weird feeling you can actually start to feel perhaps too much chatter is going on behind your back… it actually effects people…" she wrote. "I still send them love but most importantly… I hope they feel my smile… "
"I hope they can respect my unbelievable and miraculous spiritual journey… I’m so excited to embrace my journey and hope they stop showing embarrassing things from my past 🙄🙄🙄," Spears, 44, continued.
She ended her note by revealing she bought the "most adorable high heeled sandals 👡 for summer… its the little things you know… god bless."
Inside the Star's DUI Case
As OK! reported, the singer wound up pleading guilty to a lesser charge known as a "wet reckless" in her DUI case.
Earlier this month, the mother-of-two was sentenced to 12 months probation and one day of jail, which was credited as time served. She also agreed to see a psychologist every week and a psychiatrist twice a month.
"Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct. She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI," her attorney Michael A. Goldstein stated after it was settled. "Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received."
Did Britney Spears Have a Meltdown While Dining Out?
- Britney Spears Twirls Around in Liquor Store and Buys Alcohol Post-Rehab Hours Before Rep Denies She Had Chaotic Meltdown at L.A. Restaurant — Watch
- Excited Britney Spears Talks in Strange Accent to Reveal She's Seeing 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' as Concerns for Her Well-Being Mount: Watch
- Britney Spears Reveals She's on a 'Spiritual Journey' Following Rehab Stint: 'Blessing in Disguise'
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However, new fears erupted soon after, as she was accused of causing chaos while out to eat in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on May 13.
At the time, just two weeks after leaving rehab, the "Womanizer" crooner was seen buying alcohol. Reports from later that day claimed she was acting erratic at Blue Dog Tavern, with one individual claiming she was barking, screaming and scaring people by holding a knife.
Her rep shut down the accusations, stating she was simply "enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard."
"She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors. At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half," they insisted. "This constant attack on everything that she does... is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now."
Just a few days later, previously disclosed details about her arrest shocked the public, as it was revealed she had empty wine glasses and unprescribed pills in her vehicle at the time.
She was also caught awkwardly telling the cops, "I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you, I’m an angel."