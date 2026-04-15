Britney Spears' Son Jayden Spotted for First Time Since Pop Star Enters Rehab
April 15 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Jayden James Federline, the youngest son of Britney Spears, made his first public appearance since his mother entered a treatment facility.
In photos obtained by an outlet, the 19-year-old was seen at Erewhon in Los Angeles on Monday, April 3, casually dressed in a white tank top and Nike shorts while he grabbed a smoothie.
Spears' representative confirmed on Sunday, April 12, that the pop star voluntarily checked herself into rehab following her DUI arrest last month.
“This was her own choice,” the representative stated. “This isn’t about one substance in particular; it has a dual purpose. This is about Britney putting her mental health first and taking some time for herself to focus on the things that are important to her.”
Sources indicate that Spears' family, including Jayden and his older brother, Sean Preston Federline, fully supports her decision. The family’s backing comes after a difficult period for the singer, who was arrested on March 4 in Ventura, Calif., for erratic driving. During the arrest, law enforcement discovered an unknown substance in her vehicle.
Britney was released the following day and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4. In the wake of her legal troubles, insiders report that her sons are currently by her side, providing emotional support.
- Britney Spears All Smiles Alongside Sons Sean Preston and Jayden James in Rare Photo Following DUI Arrest
- Britney Spears Is 'Spending a Lot of Time' With Her Son Jayden, 18, in California After Years of Estrangement
- Britney Spears Is Staying 'Drama-Free' After Reuniting With Son Jayden: 'She Needs to Show Him She's Really Changed'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Her sons are with her right now. They love her and want to support her and just want her to feel better,” a source remarked.
Despite prior estrangement, both boys have shown a willingness to reconnect with their mother. They even shared a yacht getaway last month, marking a significant step towards family unity. Jayden was the first to reconcile with Britney, while Sean initially resisted her attempts to reconnect.
According to insiders, Spears’ DUI incident has acted as a wake-up call for her.
“She’s devastated,” a source close to Britney said, elaborating that the situation has emphasized the urgency of her need for change.
As she navigates this challenging time, Britney is committed to working on her mental health and relationships with her sons. “She knows what’s happened is very, very bad and has the potential to impact not just her life, but everyone around her, especially her boys,” an insider explained.