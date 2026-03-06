Britney Spears Had 'Positive' and 'Hopeful' Conversation With Her Mom and Sons After DUI Arrest: Report
March 6 2026, Published 7:10 a.m. ET
Britney Spears seems to have her family's support after she was caught driving under the influence and taken into custody on March 4 in Ventura County, Calif.
After her mother, Lynne Spears, learned about the incident, she quickly reached out to her daughter. Sources said the phone call turned out to be very “positive” and “hopeful.”
“Once she learned Britney was out of custody, Lynne reached out to show her support and offer anything her daughter might need,” the insider dished.
Another source said: “Lynne loves her daughter, and during this time, there has been a lot of prayer from the family.”
Insiders also claim the two are currently on “good terms” and are hoping to see each other soon.
Meanwhile, the “Toxic” singer reportedly reconnected with her sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, shortly after she was released from custody.
Britney’s representative told Us Weekly that the boys plan on “spending more time with” their mom following the incident.
“Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue, needed plan to set her up for success for well-being,” the rep added.
However, another source clarified that the family has not reunited face-to-face yet.
According to reports, Spears was officially booked early Thursday, March 5, at 3:02 a.m. and later released at 6:07 a.m. after a hospital visit to test her blood alcohol content.
Reports claim the singer’s BAC level was .06, which is under the legal limit of .08.
Authorities allegedly pulled Spears over while she was driving her black BMW 430i on the 101 freeway near Westlake Boulevard in Thousand Oaks after officers noticed she was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed.
The “Sometimes” hitmaker is now scheduled to appear in court on May 4.
“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” a spokesperson for Britney said in a statement to Us Weekly on March 5. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”
Because of the incident, some people in her inner circle reportedly believe stronger action is needed moving forward.
“Her team wants her in rehab or a program to help her get to a better place,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Everyone around her hopes this will be a wake-up call for her.”
Another source added that concerns have been building for a while: “This behavior has been going on for months, but has been worse recently.”
“She has a lot of alone time at home, which leads her to make bad choices like drinking,” the insider claimed.