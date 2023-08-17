Britney Spears' Publisher 'Scrambling to Re-Write' Upcoming Autobiography After Husband Files for Divorce
After Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce from the pop star on Wednesday, August 16, publisher Simon & Schuster are freaking out over her upcoming memoir, which is supposed to come out on October 24.
“Britney’s book was done — or at least that is what the publisher thought,” a source exclusively tells OK!, adding that Simon & Schuster were ready to go to print.
“The timing of this news is a complete disaster,” the source adds. “The manuscript had been put to bed. All 288 pages of it. Now, editors are scrambling to re-write. This book gushed about Sam and how their romance was a happily ever after fairy-tale.”
Privately, the insider said, the publisher is shaking its head and asking, "How silly is Britney?"
“If she was going to cheat on Sam, why go to the lengths she did in the manuscript to heap praise on him and gush about what a wonderful influence he has been on her life," the source notes. “Does she not have any common sense?"
As OK! previously reported, the 29-year-old personal trainer accused the "Toxic" songstress, 41, of cheating on him despite not having any proof about his suspicions. The fight apparently lead to the two parting ways.
The actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for wanting to end the marriage.
Asghari is asking for spousal support and attorneys fees, in addition to contesting the prenup, TMZ reported.
Meanwhile, Spears' highly anticipated memoir will spill details about her exes — she's previously dated Justin Timberlake, Jason Trawick, Kevin Federline and more — but she was forced to adjust some parts, a source claimed.
“Initial delays involved internal attorneys combing through everything and sending back edits, and another round of delays came from certain people she’s worked with and family. But publishers are working through it,” an insider previously revealed of the tome.
“Britney’s already toned down the book a few times and isn’t willing to tone it down further,” the insider continued, confessing that there are a slew of A-listers mentioned. “Britney’s annoyed by all the new delays and wants the book out ASAP.”
Now, it seems like Asghari may need to be worried about what Spears will say about him!