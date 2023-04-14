Britney Spears' 'Brutally Honest' Memoir Details 'The Moment She Shaved Her Head' & More, Insider Spills
Britney Spears' highly anticipated memoir is set to be a "groundbreaking instant best-seller," according to a publishing insider.
Dubbing the manuscript "inspiring," the source continued to tease to a news outlet: "Britney’s book is a story of triumph. It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood — being a little girl with big dreams — her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship."
“It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Ashgari," they continued, referring to the 29-year-old model the pop star wed in June 2022.
The book is reportedly finished and going through final legal revisions. The yet-unnamed tome is expected to be released ahead of the holidays.
Calling the book "brutally honest and from the heart," the insider offered: "No stone is left unturned. Its truly a female empowerment story – her taking control of her life."
Another doubled down: “This book is a gift….There are parts of this book that every person — particularly every woman — can relate to and feel less alone. She transforms joy and pain into something transcendent: art."
Britney, 41, has been itching to share her own story for years now after her life was completely controlled by conservator and dad Jamie Spears — who was suspended from his role in September 2021, two months before his daughter was freed from the legal bind. She was first placed in the conservatorship in 2008 after shaving her head one year prior.
Aside from being estranged from her dad, Britney previously publicly butted heads with sister Jamie Lynn Spears ahead of the release of the Zoey 101 alum's memoir in January 2022.
Britney didn't take kindly to the way her younger sister described her behavior during their childhood as "erratic, paranoid and spiraling" in the book. Jamie Lynn also claimed she tried to help Britney terminate her conservatorship.
In response to her shocking revelations, Britney called the 32-year-old a liar and "scum," going on to add in a since-deleted Instagram post: "It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad."
Page Six spoke to insiders about Britney's memoir.