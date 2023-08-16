Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Separate After Explosive Relationship Exposed in Documentary

Per sources, in a fight that took place last week, Asghari confronted Spears about her allegedly stepping out on their union. Although no evidence has surfaced that proves his suspicions to be true, the 29-year-old firmly believes she cheated on him.

"It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," a insider — who also claimed that Asghari has moved out of their shared home and into a place of his own — spilled about the end of their marriage.