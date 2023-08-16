Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Separate After Explosive Relationship Exposed in Documentary
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage is over.
According to insiders close to the pop icon and the hunky actor, the two have officially separated after a huge argument that involved shocking allegations of cheating.
Per sources, in a fight that took place last week, Asghari confronted Spears about her allegedly stepping out on their union. Although no evidence has surfaced that proves his suspicions to be true, the 29-year-old firmly believes she cheated on him.
"It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," a insider — who also claimed that Asghari has moved out of their shared home and into a place of his own — spilled about the end of their marriage.
As OK! previously reported, multiple sources in a new documentary revealed that there had been "deep trouble" in paradise for the newlyweds, who married in June 2022. However, the former duo were determined to make things work.
Spears and Asghari "have their ups and downs" but "nobody can deny they love each other very much," insiders close to the Hollywood couple alleged before their separation.
According to the film, Spears and her spouse had quite a volatile romance where screaming matches were so frequent that security was on call to handle things between the two of them.
The actor slammed the doc ahead of its May release, explaining, "I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting."
"How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the princess of pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison?" he asked his followers," he said, referring to her 13-year-long conservatorship from which she is now free from.
The "Toxic" singer and the hunky actor met in October 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video and got engaged in September 2021.
TMZ first reported Spears and Asghari's separation.