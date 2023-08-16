Britney Spears Signed 'Prenup in Her Favor' Prior to Marrying Sam Asghari
Britney Spears didn't say "I Do" before protecting what's hers! The "Oops, I Did It Again" singer signed an ironclad prenup "in her favor" before marrying Sam Asghari at her Thousand Oaks home in June 2022.
"Any money she made before the wedding is protected," a source spilled to an outlet following news of the couple's tumultuous split.
As OK! previously reported, Spears and Asghari officially separated some time last week after getting into an explosive argument during which the actor allegedly accused her of cheating on him.
"It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," an insider dished.
Although it is unclear if the Grammy Award winner actually stepped out on the 29-year-old, it's been reported Asghari firmly believed that she had at the time of the fight. An insider also claimed he had already moved out of their shared home and is living in a new place of his own.
This comes after rumors swirled that Spears and Asghari's marriage had been toxic for months. In the documentary Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, it was claimed their relationship was in "deep trouble." According to producers, the former lovebirds regularly got into screaming matches that were so bad security needed to intervene. Spears even allegedly "got physical" with Sam in the past, per the bombshell doc.
A separate source later denied the allegations that the princess of pop was ever violent with her husband, but they admitted they'd been having marital problems stemming from Asghari's bustling career.
"Sam has been out of town a lot because he has been on location filming outside of L.A. and it does cause issues because Britney does not like being alone," the source said at the time. "[She] feels like she is the reason that his career took off in the first place."
The source spoke with Page Six about Britney and Sam's prenuptial agreement.