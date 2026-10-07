Britney Spears Spends Quality Time With Her Sons at Dollywood After Reconciling Post-DUI Arrest: See the Rare Family Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears shared a rare photo with her two sons, Jayden James Federline and Sean Preston Federline, during a family outing to Dollywood, months after her DUI arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears documented the family outing on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Shared Rare Photo With 2 Sons

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears spent the day at Dollywood with her sons on October 7.

"Wow wow!!! I didn’t know this place existed, so incredibly cool and exciting," Britney, 44, captioned a photo shared via Instagram on Wednesday, October 7. "But extremely hot and my skirt is too big for me… family outings!!! DOLLYWOOD IS ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE!!! 🌹🌹🌹." In the photo, the "Toxic" singer posed in front of a large Dollywood sign, as her two sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, stood beside her in matching white T-shirts.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Spent the Day at Dollywood With Her Sons

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears shares two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Meanwhile, Britney rocked a red-and-white striped top, a denim skirt and white flip-flops. She accessorized with a face mask and gold aviator sunglasses that covered most of her face. The Crossroads actress continued to document their fun-filled day at the Tennessee amusement park, sharing clips as they explored the grounds and rode rides together.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Revealed Holiday Plans

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007.

The post comes nearly a week after Britney shared her excitement about hosting her family over the holidays. "I can't wait to take care of my family this year over the holidays," she said via Instagram on October 1. Though the "Circus" singer didn't elaborate further, her statement suggested that reconnecting with her sons was a priority following their period of estrangement. Kevin, 48, has had full custody of their two sons since 2008, one year after his split from the singer. The distance grew after Jayden, 20, and Preston, 21, moved to Hawaii in 2023 after their stepmother, Victoria Prince, was hired at the University of Hawaii.

Inside Britney Spears' Estrangement From Her Sons

Source: MEGA Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline has had full custody of their two sons since 2008.