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Britney Spears Spends Quality Time With Her Sons at Dollywood After Reconciling Post-DUI Arrest: See the Rare Family Photo

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA; @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears was all smiles with her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, after years of estrangement.

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Oct. 7 2026, Published 6:23 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears shared a rare photo with her two sons, Jayden James Federline and Sean Preston Federline, during a family outing to Dollywood, months after her DUI arrest.

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears documented the family outing on Instagram.

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Britney Spears Shared Rare Photo With 2 Sons

Photo of Britney Spears spent the day at Dollywood with her sons on October 7.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears spent the day at Dollywood with her sons on October 7.

"Wow wow!!! I didn’t know this place existed, so incredibly cool and exciting," Britney, 44, captioned a photo shared via Instagram on Wednesday, October 7. "But extremely hot and my skirt is too big for me… family outings!!! DOLLYWOOD IS ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE!!! 🌹🌹🌹."

In the photo, the "Toxic" singer posed in front of a large Dollywood sign, as her two sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, stood beside her in matching white T-shirts.

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Britney Spears Spent the Day at Dollywood With Her Sons

Photo of Britney Spears shares two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears shares two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Meanwhile, Britney rocked a red-and-white striped top, a denim skirt and white flip-flops.

She accessorized with a face mask and gold aviator sunglasses that covered most of her face.

The Crossroads actress continued to document their fun-filled day at the Tennessee amusement park, sharing clips as they explored the grounds and rode rides together.

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Britney Spears Revealed Holiday Plans

Photo of Britney Spears was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007.

The post comes nearly a week after Britney shared her excitement about hosting her family over the holidays.

"I can't wait to take care of my family this year over the holidays," she said via Instagram on October 1.

Though the "Circus" singer didn't elaborate further, her statement suggested that reconnecting with her sons was a priority following their period of estrangement.

Kevin, 48, has had full custody of their two sons since 2008, one year after his split from the singer.

The distance grew after Jayden, 20, and Preston, 21, moved to Hawaii in 2023 after their stepmother, Victoria Prince, was hired at the University of Hawaii.

Inside Britney Spears' Estrangement From Her Sons

Photo of Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline has had full custody of their two sons since 2008.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline has had full custody of their two sons since 2008.

Britney has been spending more time with her sons, who were there to support her following her March DUI arrest and rehab stint.

Last month, the mom-of-two took to Instagram to mark her son's birthdays, which are two days apart.

“Happy birthday to my handsome young boy oh dear lord we have this beautiful thing called life in front of us, it’s such a beautiful delicate thing," she wrote via Instagram alongside photos featuring Jayden. "I hope I can be the best mommy in the world every day of ur life!!!!”

Hours later, she shared a tribute dedicated to Preston. “Happy early B-day to u as well,” she wrote via Instagram. “Please stop working out so much because your muscles r starting to scare me …. JK! Well 🤦‍♀️🤔 I’m so proud of the young man you have become."

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