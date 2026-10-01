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Britney Spears Says She 'Can't Wait to Take Care of My Family' Over the Holidays After Mending Ties With Her Sons

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Source: MEGA, @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Britney Spears has rebuilt her relationship with her sons.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 2:37 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears is already looking forward to the holiday season.

The "Toxic" singer, 44, shared a new Instagram video on Wednesday, October 1, where she opened up about her plans for the coming months following a period of reconciliation with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

"I can't wait to take care of my family this year over the holidays," Spears wrote, signaling they remain a priority as she continues rebuilding her relationship with her children.

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Britney Spears Is Looking Forward to the Holidays With Her Family

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Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Britney Spears is already looking ahead to the holidays as she continues prioritizing her relationship with loved ones.

Spears' latest message comes after several years of ups and downs within her family.

The pop star didn't elaborate on exactly what she has planned for the holidays or which relatives she expects to celebrate with, but her excitement about "taking care" of her loved ones marks a hopeful note heading into the festive season.

For Spears, the holidays have become particularly meaningful amid her renewed bond with her sons.

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Britney Spears Has Reconnected With Her Sons Sean Preston and Jayden James

Image of The pop star has reconnected with her sons following an estrangment.
Source: MEGA

The pop star has reconnected with her sons following an estrangment.

Spears shares Preston, 21, and Jayden, 20, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

After a period of estrangement, the singer has recently spent more time with both of her sons. In March, Spears shared photos and videos from a yacht outing with Preston and Jayden, marking a rare public glimpse of all three together. The reunion came after her DUI and rehab stint, with insiders claiming she wanted to be a better role model for her kids.

The brothers have largely remained outside the spotlight, though both made their runway debuts during Paris Men's Fashion Week in June.

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Britney Spears Recently Celebrated Her Son's Birthdays

Image of Britney Spears recently celebrated both of her sons' milestone birthdays with emotional messages on social media.
Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Britney Spears recently celebrated both of her sons' milestone birthdays with emotional messages on social media.

Just weeks before her latest holiday message, Spears marked both of her sons' September birthdays on social media.

She celebrated Jayden turning 20 with throwback photos and reflected on wanting to be the "best mommy in the world." She also honored Preston as he turned 21, sharing another emotional message about her eldest son.

The Holidays Have Played a Role in Britney Spears' Family Reunions

Image of The holidays have previously brought Britney Spears and Jayden James together.
Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

The holidays have previously brought Britney Spears and Jayden James together.

This won't be the first time a holiday has brought Spears and one of her sons together following their estrangement.

In December 2024, Spears revealed she'd reunited with Jayden for Christmas after going two years without seeing her boys, calling it the "best Christmas of my life."

Jayden also spent Christmas 2025 with his mother, while Preston celebrated separately with members of Spears' extended family.

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