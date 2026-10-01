NEWS Britney Spears Says She 'Can't Wait to Take Care of My Family' Over the Holidays After Mending Ties With Her Sons Source: MEGA, @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Britney Spears has rebuilt her relationship with her sons. Taylor Camp Oct. 1 2026, Published 2:37 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Britney Spears is already looking forward to the holiday season. The "Toxic" singer, 44, shared a new Instagram video on Wednesday, October 1, where she opened up about her plans for the coming months following a period of reconciliation with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. "I can't wait to take care of my family this year over the holidays," Spears wrote, signaling they remain a priority as she continues rebuilding her relationship with her children.

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Britney Spears Is Looking Forward to the Holidays With Her Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Britney Spears is already looking ahead to the holidays as she continues prioritizing her relationship with loved ones.

Spears' latest message comes after several years of ups and downs within her family. The pop star didn't elaborate on exactly what she has planned for the holidays or which relatives she expects to celebrate with, but her excitement about "taking care" of her loved ones marks a hopeful note heading into the festive season. For Spears, the holidays have become particularly meaningful amid her renewed bond with her sons.

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Britney Spears Has Reconnected With Her Sons Sean Preston and Jayden James

Source: MEGA The pop star has reconnected with her sons following an estrangment.

Spears shares Preston, 21, and Jayden, 20, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. After a period of estrangement, the singer has recently spent more time with both of her sons. In March, Spears shared photos and videos from a yacht outing with Preston and Jayden, marking a rare public glimpse of all three together. The reunion came after her DUI and rehab stint, with insiders claiming she wanted to be a better role model for her kids. The brothers have largely remained outside the spotlight, though both made their runway debuts during Paris Men's Fashion Week in June.

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Britney Spears Recently Celebrated Her Son's Birthdays

Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Britney Spears recently celebrated both of her sons' milestone birthdays with emotional messages on social media.

Just weeks before her latest holiday message, Spears marked both of her sons' September birthdays on social media. She celebrated Jayden turning 20 with throwback photos and reflected on wanting to be the "best mommy in the world." She also honored Preston as he turned 21, sharing another emotional message about her eldest son.

The Holidays Have Played a Role in Britney Spears' Family Reunions

Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM The holidays have previously brought Britney Spears and Jayden James together.