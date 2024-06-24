OK Magazine
Britney Spears' Relationship With Sons Sean and Jayden Is 'Back on Track' as Singer Secretly Reconciles With Kids After Yearslong Estrangement

britney reconciles with sons pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 24 2024, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

Britney Spears must be thrilled — as she's back on good terms with her sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17!

The Princess of Pop reportedly reconciled with her two kids back in February, but decided to keep things private for the sake of their family.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears son jayden preston
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears is back to being on good terms with her sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17.

"Britney has been speaking to, and working on, her relationship with Sean Preston and Jayden for months now," a source shockingly revealed in a report published on Monday, June 24. "The boys have so much love for their mother, as she does for them. Things are fully back on track and they are looking forward to the future together."

The 42-year-old had been quite vocal about her desire to be involved in her teenage boys' lives via social media — and it was supposedly thanks to the help of her older brother, Bryan, 47, that the successful reunion was able to happen.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears spon jayden preston
Source: mega

The pop star has been speaking to her sons since February.

Article continues below advertisement

"Bryan was instrumental in facilitating their reunion," a second source revealed to the news publication. "He cares so much for Britney and about his nephews."

As for why Britney opted to keep the exciting progress in her relationships with Sean and Jayden a secret, the insider said: "She didn't want it to jeopardize their chances of reconciliation, but she's actually been back to being their mom again since February."

Article continues below advertisement
jamie lynn spears shares sweet family photo britney spears sons
Source: @jamielynnspears/instagram

Britney Spears' younger sister, Jamie Lynn, recently shared a childhood photo of their kids together.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement

According to the confidante, Britney has even "gone to Hawaii to see them and they have come to her house to spend time with her" in California.

Sean and Jayden moved to the island in August 2023, when their dad, Kevin Federline, and his wife of 10 years, Victoria Prince, relocated their blended family — which also includes the couple's daughters Jordan, 12, and Payton, 9 — for a new life in the tropical destination.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears brother bryan protective romance paul richard soliz
Source: mega

Britney Spears had been open about her desire to have a relationship with her sons again.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Toxic" singer recently hinted she was back in contact with her sons while sharing a photo of her brother dressed to impress while on vacation with the pop star last week, as OK! previously reported.

"Looking pretty dapper," she captioned the snap. "I sent it to my kids and I think that they got jealous because they said 'that's a filter...that's not real.'"

The news also comes after Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn, surprisingly shared a childhood photo of her kids with the Nickelodeon alum's two nephews on her daughter Maddie's 16th birthday amid an ongoing feud between the award-winning artist and her little sibling.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Daily Mail spoke to a source regarding Spears reconciling with her kids.

