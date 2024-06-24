Britney Spears' Relationship With Sons Sean and Jayden Is 'Back on Track' as Singer Secretly Reconciles With Kids After Yearslong Estrangement

"Britney has been speaking to, and working on, her relationship with Sean Preston and Jayden for months now," a source shockingly revealed in a report published on Monday, June 24. "The boys have so much love for their mother, as she does for them. Things are fully back on track and they are looking forward to the future together."

The 42-year-old had been quite vocal about her desire to be involved in her teenage boys' lives via social media — and it was supposedly thanks to the help of her older brother, Bryan, 47, that the successful reunion was able to happen.