Britney Spears Spends the Day With Brother Bryan After Hinting at a Possible Reconciliation With Her Parents: Photos
Britney Spears seems to be getting closer to her family.
The pop star, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 28, to share videos of herself at a spa in Las Vegas with her brother, Bryan Spears, after she recently hinted she may be willing to forgive her father, Jamie Spears, and her mother, Lynne Spears.
"My brother, we’re in Vegas, and we’re going to the spa, and we’re lost!" Britney lamented in the clip as she captured her older sibling, 47, as he approached the check-in desk at Resorts World’s Awana Spa.
"I feel like I’m tripping, dude! This is better than Disneyland because it’s s---," the "Toxic" singer remarked about the luxurious complex. Noticeably, the Spears matriarch, 69, liked the post.
On Wednesday, May 15, Britney admitted she was "missing" her family after their years-long feud, in which she publicly slammed them numerous times. "We all have issues with our family but dear God, you can't help how much you love them," she captioned a photo shared to Instagram of Lynne and her nieces. "I'm not in this picture but I sure as h--- feel like I am."
"So, not to sound righteous, but in a world of chaos and confusion, the trickery of the devil is to mislead you and humiliate you … and make you think you're less than !!!" the "Lucky" artist continued while calling her relatives "absolutely beautiful."
Britney's recent outcry was a large departure from what she's said about her family in the past and how they allegedly took away her freedom during her 13-year conservatorship.
“My family hurt me!!! There has been no justice and probably never will be!!! The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!!” she penned in an April social media post.
“The way I was brought up, I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me!!! I am so lucky to be here!!! It’s funny because till this very day I haven’t told them face to face!!!” the Crossroads actress claimed.
While it remains unclear if Britney will be able to make amends with her parents, people in her inner circle have been worried about the musician's mental state.
"Everyone’s worried Britney is spending too much time by herself in her mansion," a source alleged. "Britney roams around this huge, echoing home, gets bored, then acts out in these disturbing dance videos."