Britney Spears Reveals She's Been Texting With Her 2 Estranged Sons While Singer Vacations With Brother Bryan
Britney Spears is making major strides when it comes to patching up the rocky relationship she has with her loved ones.
On Friday, June 14, the singer uploaded a few photos of her brother, Bryan Spears, while they were vacationing in Mexico, and she revealed she also sent the images to her two sons.
"Looking pretty dapper 👌🏼👌🏼 !!! I sent it to my kids and I think they got jealous because they said 'that’s a filter … that’s not real' 😂 !!!" the mom-of-two, 42, captioned the snaps, which showed Bryan, 47, near a scenic pool at nighttime.
The pop star's message came as quite the surprise, as she hasn't been on great terms with her and ex-husband Kevin Federline's sons — Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17 — for years.
In fact, the boys allegedly refused to say goodbye to the singer when they moved to Hawaii with their dad, 46, and his wife, Victoria Prince, last year.
"It was their decision to make this a quiet, seamless move and avoid the drama that would have happened face-to-face," one source told a news outlet at the time, noting their choice left their mom "heartbroken."
"It's impossible for her to process that things between them have gotten this bad," the source added.
As OK! reported, Kevin claimed her relationship with their children withered over the past few years because of her bizarre behavior and tendency to post risqué photos on Instagram.
"I try to explain to [their sons], 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,'" the former dancer said in an interview of his ex posting nearly naked images. "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."
"The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now," he continued.
"This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else. It's been tough," Kevin confessed. "It's the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in my life."
In that same interview, Jayden James shared his thoughts on the situation, spilling of his famous mom, "I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."
He then sent a message directly to the "Toxic" singer: "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."