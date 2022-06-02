Britney Spears Reminisces On Old Vegas Performance As Rumors Of New Residency Swirl
Thinking about the good ol' days? Britney Spears is reminiscing on her time as the Princess of Pop.
The songstress took to Instagram Wednesday, June 1, to share a throwback video of her iconic 2009 New Year's Eve performance that took place in Las Vegas, one year after she was placed under her conservatorship.
Though she only captioned the Instagram post with three rose emojis, her loyal followers had plenty to say in the comment section, with one admirer dubbing her the "greatest performer ever."
LANCE BASS CLAIMS HE HASN'T BEEN IN TOUCH WITH OLD PAL BRITNEY SPEARS SINCE HER CONSERVATORSHIP WAS TERMINATED: 'THERE'S A WALL AROUND HER'
"Legendary performance," a second fan wrote, as a third comically stated, "Jesus walked on water so Britney could dance on water." (The stage for Spears' performance took place on the lake in front of the Bellagio Fountains.)
And while her performance, as well as her Sin City residency, were can't miss spectacles, OK! learned Spears has no intention of returning to a stage in Nevada anytime soon. The engaged beauty first sent fans into a frenzy last month when she posted videos and snaps from her trip with fiancé Sam Asghari and best friend/ agent Cade Hudson.
Spears' first residency, Piece of Me, in Las Vegas took place from 2013-2014 at Planet Hollywood. She was set to embark on her second residency in the city at Park MGM, but the plan ultimately fell through, as she announced in 2019 she would be going on an indefinite work hiatus to focus on her family.
After years of her dad, Jamie Spears, and her management team controlling every aspect of her life under the legal arrangement, Spears pleaded for her freedom while appearing before a judge in June 2021. Calling the conservatorship "abusive," the mother-of-two said she was "traumatized" from all she had allegedly endured.
"This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good," she declared at the time. "I deserve to have a life."
Spears petitioned in July of last year to have her estranged dad replaced as the conservator of her $60 million estate, insisting she was prepared to "press charges" against him. "I have to get rid of my Dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse."
Jamie stepped down from his role in September 2021, two months before the conservatorship was terminated.