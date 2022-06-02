Britney Spears Reminisces On Old Vegas Performance As Rumors Of New Residency Swirl

Thinking about the good ol' days? Britney Spears is reminiscing on her time as the Princess of Pop.

The songstress took to Instagram Wednesday, June 1, to share a throwback video of her iconic 2009 New Year's Eve performance that took place in Las Vegas, one year after she was placed under her conservatorship.

Though she only captioned the Instagram post with three rose emojis, her loyal followers had plenty to say in the comment section, with one admirer dubbing her the "greatest performer ever."