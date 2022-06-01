Lance Bass Claims He Hasn't Been In Touch With Old Pal Britney Spears Since Her Conservatorship Was Terminated: 'There's A Wall Around Her'

The two have been close since the late '90s, as the blonde beauty dated Bass' bandmate Justin Timberlake. Bass, 43, even told the "Toxic" songstress that he was gay years before he came out of the closet.

In July 2021, the new dad claimed that due to the conservatorship — her father, Jamie Spears, looked after his daughter's estate — they had "been kept away from each other for quite a while."

The handsome hunk claimed that the last time he hung out with Spears was in 2016.