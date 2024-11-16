or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Britney Spears
NEWS

Britney Spears Feels 'Blessed' While on Getaway After Reconciling With Son Jayden

Photo of Britney Spears.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears took to Instagram to reveal how 'blessed' she felt after making amends with her son Jayden.

By:

Nov. 16 2024, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Britney Spears is feeling grateful.

The pop star, 42, took to Instagram on Friday, November 15, to emphasize how "blessed" she is and to give a glimpse into her vacation after reconnecting with her son Jayden James Federline, 18.

britney spears feels blessed while on getaway after reconciling with son jayden
Source: @britneyspears/INSTAGRAM

Britney Spears revealed how 'blessed' she's been feeling after reconnecting with her son Jayden James Federline.

"Sums it up!!! That’s the church and foot picture that kept popping up in my phone for a week before I left!!!" Spears wrote alongside a video of herself showing off her moves in a silk white dress and sunglasses in a sunny location.

"I was like seems like I’m supposed to go to church to heal my foot!!! And I did!!! It’s literally night and day with me there versus LA!!! Anyways the tattoo on my neck is in Hebrew it means healing!!! Jumping in the ocean saltwater and loving nature !!! I feel blessed and I’m so excited about B Tiny !!! I’m trying to act so cool about it and not spaz out but oh well !!! G-- bless !!!" Spears concluded the update.

britney spears feels blessed while on getaway after reconciling with son jayden
Source: @britneyspears/INSTAGRAM

Britney Spears showed off her moves in a silk white dress and sunglasses.

The happy post comes after insiders say the "Toxic" vocalist has been spending time with her youngest child following their estrangement. "Britney is thrilled to have her baby back. Everything is moving in the right direction," a source spilled.

Spears' second kiddo, along with her firstborn, Sean Preston Federline, 19, moved with their father, Kevin Federline, 46, to Hawaii last year. In recent months, the mother-of-two has been trying her best to make amends with her offspring.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

britney spears feels blessed while on getaway after reconciling with son jayden
Source: @britneyspears/INSTAGRAM

Britney Spears shares two sons with her ex Kevin Federline.

"Britney’s on this crusade to spoil them," an insider claimed. "All the money she used to give to Kevin for child support is now going to go to buying gifts for the boys — she’s clearly hoping she can win back their love. Britney hopes they’ll give her a lot more time and gratitude."

The intel came after Spears' former husband's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan clarified their child support arrangement after both of their children turned 18. "Under California law, child support jurisdiction continues until the minor child reaches the age of 18, or if upon their 18th birthday they have not yet graduated high school, it continues until they graduate high school, but in no event later than their 19th birthday," he said in a statement. "The child support in this case for Jayden is being paid consistent with that law. His graduation for high school will be in November."

britney spears feels blessed while on getaway after reconciling with son jayden
Source: @britneyspears/INSTAGRAM

Kevin Federline's attorney clarified his child support arrangement with Britney Spears.

The Crossroads actress opened up in several social media posts in 2022 about losing custody of her children. "From when they were six to nine years old, I had them 70 percent of the time, and of course, since they've been gone I've honestly felt like a huge part of me has died," she said in an audio clip. "Like, literally, have no purpose anymore. They were my joy. They were my everything. I looked forward to seeing them. That was what I lived for and then all of sudden they were gone and I was like, 'Did my heart just stop beating?'"

