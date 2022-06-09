Preparation For Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Backyard Wedding Has Kicked Off — Get The Details!

Here comes the bride! Just hours after it was revealed that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari will walk down the aisle today, Thursday, June 9, Page Six published photos showing the shindig will take place outside at the singer's Los Angeles mansion.

The pictures show a giant tent draped with curtains being set up in her backyard, with steps leading up to the raised platform. There are also a few blush cushioned seats in the area, along with a bunch of equipment stacked near the garage door.