Preparation For Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Backyard Wedding Has Kicked Off — Get The Details!
Here comes the bride! Just hours after it was revealed that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari will walk down the aisle today, Thursday, June 9, Page Six published photos showing the shindig will take place outside at the singer's Los Angeles mansion.
The pictures show a giant tent draped with curtains being set up in her backyard, with steps leading up to the raised platform. There are also a few blush cushioned seats in the area, along with a bunch of equipment stacked near the garage door.
The outlet reported just 50 people scored invites to the fête, while TMZ claimed the guest list is closer 100. According to the latter, the 40-year-old superstar's brother Bryan will be in attendance, but the rest of her estranged family, including mom Lynn, dad Jamie and sister Jamie Lynn will be MIA.
Her and Kevin Federline's boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, will be absent as well.
The "Circus" crooner hasn't shared any real details about the nuptials, though just yesterday, she put her embellished manicure on display while drinking champagne in the backseat of a Rolls Royce.
"I'm really excited. There's stars on the ceiling," she marveled of the luxury whip. "... And I feel very sophisticated with all the jewels on my nails."
The mom-of-two and Asghari, 28, met in 2016 after he starred in one of her music videos. They announced their engagement this past fall shortly after the Louisiana native's strict conservatorship ended.
PRENUP PROBLEMS? BRITNEY SPEARS & FIANCE SAM ASGHARI HASHING OUT MONEY WOES BEFORE WEDDING, SPILLS SOURCE
"Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after she got engaged in November. She has enjoyed the planning, but also felt stressed about it," an insider shared with PEOPLE. "It's a huge deal to her that she is finally able to get married. She wants it to be perfect. She is so excited that she feels overwhelmed. She is very emotional."
"Sam has been around for the worst time in her life. He has been her rock. She is beyond grateful for his love," the source continued to gush. "She truly feels she would still be in the conservatorship if it wasn't for him. She can't wait to marry him."