Do We Hear Wedding Bells? Britney Spears Teases Wedding Details Hours Before Alleged Nuptials With Sam Asghari
Britney Spears is getting ready to walk down the aisle, but not before enjoying her last glass of champagne as an engaged gal.
The Princess of Pop teased the hours before she and fiancé Sam Asghari are set to wed, sharing a quick video of the two in a Rolls Royce as she showed off her glitzy nails that seemed to further fuel rumors about their upcoming intimate ceremony.
"Alright, so this is my second time to ever be in a Rolls Royce. I'm really excited," Spears told her 41.3 million Instagram followers while using an accent, as her soon-to-be hubby sat beside her in the lavish vehicle. "There's stars on the ceiling. There's also very very tiny champagne glasses that are very cold already with champagne, and I feel very sophisticated with all the jewels on my nails."
"I'm really excited about that," Spears added as she put her hand close to the camera to show off her manicure. "Too-da-loo my friends, Cheers."
Spears and Asghari are reportedly tying the knot on Thursday, June 9, in front of a very exclusive and small guest list of about 100 people.
According to TMZ, the "Toxic" songstress' brother, Bryan Spears, is expected to be in attendance while it seems her mom, Lynne, dad, Jamie, and her sister, Jamie Lynn, won't be there for the nuptials.
Despite the fact that their ceremony is only allegedly hours away, an insider spilled it's still unclear who will be walking Spears down the aisle, as the final details are still being worked out.
The couple's special day has been a long time coming after the handsome hunk proposed in September 2021, months before she begged a judge to grant her freedom from her near-14-year-long conservatorship.
Though the venue and time of their alleged wedding is unclear at this time, OK! reported Spears will be walking down the aisle in a dress made by the one and only Donatella Versace. Asghari also hinted in May that their highly anticipated wedding date finally being set, but the public wouldn't know when they would be saying "I Do" until after it was all over.
While wishing his blonde bombshell a happy Mother's Day, he teased: "Also the big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after."
Ever since their engagement, the famous duo has been living on cloud nine, enjoying lavish trips to Cabo, Cancun, Las Vegas and Hawaii. From jet skiing on the clear-blue waters to enjoying all Sin City has to offer, including a jaw-dropping hotel suite that goes for $15,000 a night, Spears and Asghari are making the most of their life together.
This will be Spears' third wedding, as she was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, and Jason Alexander, but the former flames were only man and wife for a mere 55 hours.