Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Tells All In Rare Interview: Trainer Wants To Be 'A Young Father,' Discusses Miscarriage & Their Day-To-Day Lives

“It's just part of life. But I do want to be a young father," he told GQ in a rare tell-all interview. "It's just always, that's just the joy of life, I think, is procreation. And that's just a next step. Yeah.”

When asked how he and the blonde beauty have been coping, he explained, “We're positive about it. It's something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby's ready, it'll come. So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it's a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby's ready it'll be the right time.”