or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sam Asghari
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Brooke Irvine After Finalizing Divorce From Pop Star: Photos

sam asghari moves on girlfriend brooke irvine
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari debuted his new girlfriend on Instagram after finalizing his divorce from Britney Spears.

By:

Jan. 2 2025, Published 8:47 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari has a new lady in his life!

The fitness trainer rang in 2025 by making his relationship with his new girlfriend, Brooke Irvine, Instagram official, one month after the pop icon was declared legally single following their divorce, which was finalized in May 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
sam asghari new love girlfriend brooke irvine
Source: @samasghari/Instagram

Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari went Instagram official with his new girlfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

“Happy New Year to All 🫶,” Asghari captioned a carousel of photos.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @samasghari/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

In the first picture, the new couple looked cozy under a coconut tree, both dressed in all-white outfits as they leaned close together. Another snap showed them relaxing on a leaning palm tree above clear beach waters, while a third captured the pair in matching black outfits at a party.

One more intimate shot featured Asghari holding Irvine while they posed for a mirror picture.

Article continues below advertisement
sam asghari brooke irvine relationship
Source: @samasghari/Instagram

Sam Asghari shared snapshots from a romantic beach getaway with Brooke Irvine.

Article continues below advertisement

Asghari and Irvine first sparked romance rumors in November 2024 and have been spotted together around L.A., including outings at a dog park, shopping at HomeGoods and traveling through LAX. Their relationship comes months after Asghari and Spears settled the terms of their divorce in May of that year.

The Hot Seat actor filed for divorce from Spears in August 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences,” listing their separation date as July 2023. The pair first met in 2016 and tied the knot in June 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
sam asghari goes instagram official with brooke irvine
Source: @samasghari/Instagram

The duo sparked dating rumors after Sam Asghari finalized his divorce from Britney Spears in May 2024.

MORE ON:
Sam Asghari

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote in an Instagram Story statement at the time. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

Article continues below advertisement

More than a year later, Asghari spoke about starting fresh after the split in an interview with People.

“It's the bed that you make yourself, and you got to learn how to lay in it, so it's part of the lifestyle,” he explained in November 2024.

“You just got to keep it positive,” he added. "You got to stay grounded and understand what the truth is and really just live with that rather than other people's opinions or anything like that.”

Article continues below advertisement
sam asghari new year new relationship brooke irvine
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears first met in 2016 and got married in June 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

The Jackpot! alum added that he’s been keeping busy with his career and is “absolutely” ready for the next chapter.

Article continues below advertisement

“There's a lot of work stuff that I'm doing that I want to let the work do the talk, and with acting, it's what comes next and all the work that you're putting in,” Asghari, who is joining Season 3 of The Traitors, shared. “So I did a few projects and very excited to announce it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, a source claimed that the “Scream & Shout” hitmaker is reportedly struggling to move past their abrupt split.

"Britney may claim she’s happier without Sam — but he dumped her, so her ego is still horribly bruised," a source told a news outlet in December. "She was totally blindsided when he filed those papers and packed his bags, though nobody else was very surprised."

Article continues below advertisement

Asghari's sudden change of heart made the blonde beauty feel like "he played her for a fool" and "used her fame and connections to get himself ahead in Hollywood."

According to documents obtained by People, on Spears’ 43rd birthday on December 2, 2024, the "Lucky" singer was officially declared legally single.

The National Enquirer talked to the source.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.