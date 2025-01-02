Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Brooke Irvine After Finalizing Divorce From Pop Star: Photos

More than a year later, Asghari spoke about starting fresh after the split in an interview with People.

“It's the bed that you make yourself, and you got to learn how to lay in it, so it's part of the lifestyle,” he explained in November 2024.

“You just got to keep it positive,” he added. "You got to stay grounded and understand what the truth is and really just live with that rather than other people's opinions or anything like that.”