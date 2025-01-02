Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Brooke Irvine After Finalizing Divorce From Pop Star: Photos
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari has a new lady in his life!
The fitness trainer rang in 2025 by making his relationship with his new girlfriend, Brooke Irvine, Instagram official, one month after the pop icon was declared legally single following their divorce, which was finalized in May 2024.
“Happy New Year to All 🫶,” Asghari captioned a carousel of photos.
In the first picture, the new couple looked cozy under a coconut tree, both dressed in all-white outfits as they leaned close together. Another snap showed them relaxing on a leaning palm tree above clear beach waters, while a third captured the pair in matching black outfits at a party.
One more intimate shot featured Asghari holding Irvine while they posed for a mirror picture.
Asghari and Irvine first sparked romance rumors in November 2024 and have been spotted together around L.A., including outings at a dog park, shopping at HomeGoods and traveling through LAX. Their relationship comes months after Asghari and Spears settled the terms of their divorce in May of that year.
The Hot Seat actor filed for divorce from Spears in August 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences,” listing their separation date as July 2023. The pair first met in 2016 and tied the knot in June 2022.
“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote in an Instagram Story statement at the time. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”
More than a year later, Asghari spoke about starting fresh after the split in an interview with People.
“It's the bed that you make yourself, and you got to learn how to lay in it, so it's part of the lifestyle,” he explained in November 2024.
“You just got to keep it positive,” he added. "You got to stay grounded and understand what the truth is and really just live with that rather than other people's opinions or anything like that.”
The Jackpot! alum added that he’s been keeping busy with his career and is “absolutely” ready for the next chapter.
“There's a lot of work stuff that I'm doing that I want to let the work do the talk, and with acting, it's what comes next and all the work that you're putting in,” Asghari, who is joining Season 3 of The Traitors, shared. “So I did a few projects and very excited to announce it.”
Meanwhile, a source claimed that the “Scream & Shout” hitmaker is reportedly struggling to move past their abrupt split.
"Britney may claim she’s happier without Sam — but he dumped her, so her ego is still horribly bruised," a source told a news outlet in December. "She was totally blindsided when he filed those papers and packed his bags, though nobody else was very surprised."
Asghari's sudden change of heart made the blonde beauty feel like "he played her for a fool" and "used her fame and connections to get himself ahead in Hollywood."
According to documents obtained by People, on Spears’ 43rd birthday on December 2, 2024, the "Lucky" singer was officially declared legally single.
