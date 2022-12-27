OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Britney Spears
OK LogoCOUPLES

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Celebrate First Christmas As A Married Couple — See Photos Of Their Outdoors Adventure

sambritney
Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 26 2022, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Longtime lovebirds Britney Spears and newly-minted hubby, Sam Asghari, hit a major milestone this year, ringing in their first Christmas as husband and wife!

On Sunday, December 25, the dancer took to social media with a sweet snap of himself and his “Hold Me Closer” songstress spouse, detailing the outdoorsy way they celebrated the special day.

“A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽‍♂️🧘‍♀️,” the model wrote in an Instagram post depicting him and Spears, whom he married back in June, relaxing on what appears to be a mountaintop.

Article continues below advertisement
sambritney
Source: @samasghari/Instagram

“Alongside a [sic] my wife is really becoming a meditation guru and I love it 😍,” he continued, before concluding his post with a message for fans. “Merry Britmas to you all 💪🏽 from Samta & Britney 🎅🏽.”

FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP STAR'S EARLY DAYS

Asghari’s adorable post comes just days after the star spoke out about his social media habits, detailing the way he uses Instagram after fans began expressing concern for the singer.

Article continues below advertisement
sambritney
Source: Mega

"Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break,” he wrote in a message shared with his 3 million Instagram followers on December 8, thanking the “Toxic” singer’s “protective fans” for their concern.

“She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times,” he added, noting that he doesn’t “post her 247 [sic]” and he asks “for permission if I ever do.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK! Magazine

The personal trainer also spoke out about why Spears has been notably MIA from certain outings, explaining that while he would like her in attendance, at the end of the day, the musical artist determines whether she accompanies him on the red carpet.

BRITNEY SPEARS' HUSBAND SAM ASGHARI REITERATES STAR IS A 'FREE WOMAN' AMID RUMORS HE'S CONTROLLING HER SOCIAL MEDIA

“For my job I have to attend many events,” he said, noting that “it would be my honor if she joins,” especially “since she’s been doing these things since 8 years old.” “Plus she already slayed every single one she has been to.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.