Sam Asghari Admits He 'Prefers' Wife Britney Spears 'Never Posted' Nude Photos But Refuses To Control Her

Although it doesn't make him the happiest, Sam Asghari is standing by his wife, Britney Spears', side when it comes to telling her what she can and cannot post on social media after the Princess of Pop dropped the most shocking NSFW photos of the year.

"The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this," the Can You Keep a Secret star wrote in a comment shared to his Instagram Story after Spears shared a completely stripped down nude with fans on Thursday, December 15.