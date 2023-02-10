Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Model Adorable Matching Outfits On Target Run
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari treated the Target dressing room like their private runway on their latest shopping trip.
The 28-year-old took to Instagram to share an adorable video of the duo rocking light pink, button down shirts and cream colored hats as they danced and made silly faces in the mirror.
"Matching outfits at Target," Asghari wrote over the video shared to his Instagram Story on Thursday, February 9.
In one part of the cute clip, Spears could be seen filming them with her phone as she laughed and bobbed her head before affectionately slinging an arm around her hunky hubby.
"#couplegoals for sure!! I love how you guys are goofy and fun together ❤️❤️❤️❤️" one user wrote in the comments section of the reposted video, with another adding, "She’s looking so good! Happy to see it."
This sweet snapshot into the lovebirds' private lives comes as the Grammy Award winner continues to spark concern for her wellbeing following months of bizarre behavior on social media.
As OK! previously reported, the cops were called to the 41-year-old's home for a wellness check last month when her Instagram account disappeared two weeks after she was accused of having a "manic" episode at a Los Angeles restaurant.
The Ventura County Police Department later confirmed that they did not believe Spears was in "any kind of danger," but could not provide further details on the reasoning behind the volume of calls they received, as it would be a "public trust" issue.
The "Baby, One More Time" singer later slammed her fans for getting the police involved in her personal life, claiming she felt that her privacy had been violated.
"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she wrote at the time via Twitter. "I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward."
