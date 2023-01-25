Police Confirm Britney Spears Is Not 'In Any Kind Of Harm' Or 'Danger' After Fans Beg Authorities To Conduct Wellness Check
Authorities have revealed that Britney Spears is alive and well and not in "any kind of danger" after fans called local cops to check in on the pop star at her home.
"I can confirm that we did get calls into our dispatch, and essentially, I can confirm that we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger," a spokesperson for the local police department said in a statement published on Wednesday, January 25.
The rep was unable to elaborate on exactly how many calls led to the wellness check, as it would be a "public trust issue" to further clarify the details of the situation.
"It’s just a privacy thing for the residents in our county," the officer explained. "We just don’t disclose those kinds of things [such as wellness checks]. It’s not a crime."
OK! previously learned worried followers alerted authorities to a potential safety concern after the "Baby, One More Time" singer's controversial Instagram account mysteriously disappeared from the social media platform.
Ventura County deputies responded to the reports, but it has not yet been confirmed if police officers spoke directly with Spears at the time of the visit, or if they met with her husband, Sam Asghari.
This comes weeks after the Grammy Award winner allegedly had a "manic" meltdown on a dinner date that led to Asghari storming out of the venue in a huff. Guests at the L.A. eatery claimed she'd been "causing a scene" by shouting at her table and speaking in gibberish, but the "Gimme More" artist later clarified she'd simply been "a little drunk."
"I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!!" she slammed the gossip in a recent social media post. "Either way honestly I know nobody gives a flying f**k what I do!!!"
The police source spoke with Page Six confirming Spears' wellbeing.