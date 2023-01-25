Police Confirm Britney Spears Is Not 'In Any Kind Of Harm' Or 'Danger' After Fans Beg Authorities To Conduct Wellness Check

"I can confirm that we did get calls into our dispatch, and essentially, I can confirm that we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger," a spokesperson for the local police department said in a statement published on Wednesday, January 25.

The rep was unable to elaborate on exactly how many calls led to the wellness check, as it would be a "public trust issue" to further clarify the details of the situation.

"It’s just a privacy thing for the residents in our county," the officer explained. "We just don’t disclose those kinds of things [such as wellness checks]. It’s not a crime."