Cops Called To Britney Spears' Home For Wellness Check After She Deletes Instagram: Report
Britney Spears' fans were in fear for the pop star's safety after her Instagram account recently disappeared, prompting a call to the cops for authorities to check on her at home to see if she was in danger.
A law enforcement source confirmed to a news outlet that Spears deleted her Instagram account within the last 12 hours.
And while Spears has done this many times in the past, her fans believed that this time indicated that she was in trouble, leading them to call the Ventura Co. Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the call and went to Spears' house, determining that there was no reason to believe the "Toxic" songstress was in danger. It's unclear whether authorities spoke to Spears directly, or if someone else, possibly her husband, Sam Asghari, assured them that everything was OK, it was reported.
The incident comes less than two weeks after an eyewitness claimed Spears was acting "manic" while out to eat with her husband at Joey in Woodland Hills, Calif. Along with claims that Spears was "causing a scene", "talking giberish and that Asghari stormed out of the eatery was a video of their date night — which showed the mother-of-two trying to hide her face with a menu while someone videotaped her.
Both Asghari and Spears have since touched on their night out, with the former telling his followers that they shouldn't believe everything they read online.
Spears, on the other hand, made light of the situation, joking about being "a little drunk at a restaurant" after the video went viral.
She and Asghari — who wed in June 2022 — poked fun at the situation again shortly after, taking to the actor's Instagram Story while using a cat Instagram filter.
“All right, the best thing about the TMZ video, to me personally — I’m starving — was the pasta," the "Circus" singer began. "What if I jumped from one table to the next in the video and I ate the pasta?"
"Wouldn’t that be hot?” Spears, 41, asked before the 28-year-old entered the frame and quipped, “Like a cat.”
Meanwhile, Spears also may have had her fans concerned after she randomly posted a throwback photo of her and ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake before teasing that she got a new tattoo while on vacation.
Seemingly aware that she tends to post controversial material, Spears declared on Instagram before deleting her account that she "can’t act too kooky or silly" or people think she's "cray cray."
TMZ reported that cops were called to Spears' house.