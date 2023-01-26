Britney Spears Breaks Silence After Frantic Fans Calls Cops For Wellness Check
Britney Spears is making her feelings known after concerned fans begged local authorities to do a wellness check on the pop star following a string of bizarre behaviors and the disappearance of her Instagram account.
"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," she wrote via Twitter. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."
Clarifying that the police "never entered" her home, she also noted they didn't even get past her front gate, explaining that they "quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately."
"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she continued. "During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B."
As OK! previously reported, police affirmed that they received calls into their dispatch regarding Spears in a statement published on Wednesday, January 25.
"I can confirm that we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger," a spokesperson for the Ventura County Police Department revealed.
The rep was unable to say how many calls they received as it would be a "public trust" and "privacy" issue.