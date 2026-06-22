Britney Spears' Confession Exposed: Singer Says She Wants to Have 'Another Baby' After DUI Drama

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Britney Spears is opening up about a dream she still hopes to fulfill. On Sunday, June 21, the pop icon shared a video of herself dancing on Father's Day while wearing a butter-yellow slip dress. She completed the look with a black choker necklace, a wide-brimmed hat and black boots.

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears revealed in an Instagram post that she hopes to have 'another baby' one day.

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The singer also sported a black hand brace on her right arm and fingerless gloves on her left hand. Alongside the clip, Spears reflected on a guitar she was holding and revealed a heartfelt desire about her future. “it’s an emotional day for me, guitars remind me of baby aliens, such gentle strings, music is said to be the speech of angels, I bought this one in Mexico 🇲🇽 in hopes one day I can have another baby,” she wrote in the caption.

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Spear's Longstanding Desire for a Daughter

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The singer shared the emotional message while posting a video of herself dancing and holding a guitar she purchased in Mexico.

The emotional post comes years after someone from Spears' past spoke about her hopes of expanding her family. In 2021, one of the "Toxic" singer's former boyfriends claimed that becoming a mother again was something she had desired for a long time. "What she wants more than anything is to have a baby girl," he told an outlet, referring to Spears. "That’s all she’s ever wanted, really. They kept her from that. They told her she had to do the Vegas show instead.”

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DUI Conviction

Source: MEGA Britney Spears has been focused on self-improvement following her March arrest.

As OK! previously reported, the Woman in Me author was arrested following a DUI incident in March. The situation reportedly led to a brief stay in rehab after authorities allegedly discovered pills and empty wine bottles in her vehicle. Ultimately, Spears avoided a DUI conviction after reaching a plea agreement. She was instead charged with a wet reckless offense and received 12 months of probation and one day in jail, which was credited as time already served. As part of the agreement, Spears also committed to weekly visits with a psychologist and twice-monthly appointments with a psychiatrist. At the time, Spears' attorney said the singer was taking accountability and actively working toward positive changes. "Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct. She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI," her attorney stated at the time. "Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received."

Rebuilding Her Relationship With Her Sons

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram An insider said Britney Spears has been working on rebuilding her relationship with her sons.