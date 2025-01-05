Britney Spears Wears Completely See-Through Dress as She Blasts Trolls for Dissing Her Dancing Videos
Britney Spears doesn’t care if you don’t like her dancing videos!
On Saturday, January 4, the “Toxic” singer shared one of her classic clips in a see-through dress after clapping back at haters critiquing her social media activity.
In the footage, the blonde beauty, 43, wore the sheer V-neck mini dress with a brown bra and leopard print underwear underneath. The Grammy winner twirled around in the ensemble and erratically moved her body to music.
The footage — which was captioned "HOLY GRAIL" — came after the mother-of-two addressed trolls who have criticized her posts.
“Last month in Mexico my knee popped out twice, but I fixed it myself and my heel got really bruised!!! Ok so I’m kinda strange … I get into these creative things — dear Lord — like my videos. I understand it might seem silly to most,” she began.
“One girl was like ‘she’s going through something’ … ‘she needs to stop dancing around’!!! B---- I did tonight and I’m eating a huge pepperoni pizza all to myself!!! If you have the nerve to even talk about what I do b---- have you even looked at yourself in the mirror!!! I do what I do to get the h--- out of my mind and stay busy!!! I’m drinking from the most adorable champagne bottle I’ve ever seen in my life with my two best friends tonight!!!” Spears continued.
“Don’t worry about me dancing any time soon. Every outfit you see that I wore to dance in Mexico is bye-bye gone!!! They are so kindly sending my two teddy bears back today a week later … because our world is incredibly kind like that!!!!! JUST SAYING,” the songstress — who recently claimed she moved to Mexico — concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Spears’ uploads came after she hinted at adopting a child via Instagram upload.
"I’ve decided I’m going to adopt a baby girl!!!! I’m actually serious!!!" she penned alongside a clip of a child talking.
Spears may have baby fever because she spent her holidays alongside her youngest son Jayden, 18, whom she had not seen in years.
"Mine forever !!! It’s weird we’re like twins, but he’s a boy, and I’m a girl !!! He’s mine — I hadn’t seen him in 2 and a half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!!" she penned alongside photos of the youngster in a red T-shirt and jeans.
"He came back, and he feels older and smarter than me !!! He's a man and I cry every day of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!! When he plays, the whole earth shakes !!!" she added.