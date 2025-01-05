Britney Spears Wears Completely See-Through Dress as She Blasts Trolls for Dissing Her Dancing Videos

“Last month in Mexico my knee popped out twice, but I fixed it myself and my heel got really bruised!!! Ok so I’m kinda strange … I get into these creative things — dear Lord — like my videos. I understand it might seem silly to most,” she began.

“One girl was like ‘she’s going through something’ … ‘she needs to stop dancing around’!!! B---- I did tonight and I’m eating a huge pepperoni pizza all to myself!!! If you have the nerve to even talk about what I do b---- have you even looked at yourself in the mirror!!! I do what I do to get the h--- out of my mind and stay busy!!! I’m drinking from the most adorable champagne bottle I’ve ever seen in my life with my two best friends tonight!!!” Spears continued.