Britney Spears Hints at Adopting a 'Baby Girl' After Reuniting With Son Jayden, 18, for Christmas
Will there be a third Spears kid sometime soon?
On Friday, January 3, Britney Spears, 43, revealed she is thinking about adoption after reuniting with her son Jayden, 18, for Christmas.
"I’ve decided I’m going to adopt a baby girl !!!! I’m actually serious !!!" the mother-of-two — who had a public falling out with her sons in 2022 — declared alongside a video of a little girl talking.
While it is unclear if there is any truth to Spears’ message, she likely has baby fever because she recently shared her holidays with her youngest son — whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.
“Mamas deserve waaay more respect than they get these days !!!” Spears penned alongside a clip of the teen opening presents while he sat with his mother by the glowing Christmas tree.
The sweet video of the duo came after Spears rejoiced about seeing her son in a December 31, 2024, social media post.
"Mine forever !!! It’s weird we’re like twins, but he’s a boy, and I’m a girl !!! He’s mine — I hadn’t seen him in 2 and a half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!!" she wrote with photos of her youngest posing in a red T-shirt and baggy jeans.
"He came back, and he feels older and smarter than me !!!" she added of the youngster — who lives with his dad, stepmom Victoria Prince and brother Sean Preston, 19.
- Britney Spears Admits She 'Cries Every Day' Because of 'Miracle' Son Jayden as Duo Bonds After Yearslong Estrangement: Photos
- Britney Spears Declares She's 'So Excited' to See Her Family for Christmas This Year After Reuniting With Son Jayden, 18
- Britney Spears Is 'Spending a Lot of Time' With Her Son Jayden, 18, in California After Years of Estrangement
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"He's a man and I cry every day of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!! When he plays, the whole earth shakes !!!" Spears shared, seemingly alluding to the fact that her offspring may have some musical talent.
On Christmas day, Spears also uploaded a post about having the "best Christmas of [her life]" in 2024.
"I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock every koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless, thank you, Jesus !!!" she stated.
Though the “Toxic” singer made it clear Jayden was present, it did not seem as though Sean made the trip to see his mother.
As OK! previously reported, when news broke that the youngster would be joining the matriarch, a source noted, "Jayden coming out to L.A. is massive for Britney."
"It’s something she’s been dreaming of for so long," the insider added. "She knows that if she wants more time with him, and hopefully Sean Preston too, she’s got to keep things calm and drama-free."
The confidante continued: "Britney’s doing her best not to go overboard, but she really wants to spoil Jayden and take him on trips and just soak up every moment she can. But she realizes it’s going to take more than just spoiling him, she knows she needs to show him she’s really changed."