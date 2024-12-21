'F--- Off': Britney Spears Says She's 'Sick of' People Being 'Concerned' About Her Well-Being as She Shares Naked Photo

"Another excursion but this time a smaller boat!!! Honestly, I like the smaller one way better. I took the video of myself dancing down because so many people said so many mean things," she wrote alongside the first video in the post of her time on the ocean.

"If they only knew how severe my sadness is. It is a f------ miracle from God that I played and danced, period. It is insane!!! I didn’t think I was gonna go at all. I was that sad," Spears explained of the criticism lodged against her.