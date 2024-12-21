'F--- Off': Britney Spears Says She's 'Sick of' People Being 'Concerned' About Her Well-Being as She Shares Naked Photo
Britney Spears is sending a clear message to anyone worried about her mental state.
The pop star, 43, took to Instagram on Friday, December 20, to share a nearly naked photo with her followers and to express how uncomfortable she is with people thinking she's crazy because of her quirky personality.
"Another excursion but this time a smaller boat!!! Honestly, I like the smaller one way better. I took the video of myself dancing down because so many people said so many mean things," she wrote alongside the first video in the post of her time on the ocean.
"If they only knew how severe my sadness is. It is a f------ miracle from God that I played and danced, period. It is insane!!! I didn’t think I was gonna go at all. I was that sad," Spears explained of the criticism lodged against her.
"But immediately I saw the ocean, the small little hotel that looks like an apartment, and the breakfast table inside the pool !!! I’m such a strange cookie I guess most artists are a little weird, but I immediately got busy and played with dark music and [Amy] Winehouse with black lace and red bottoms!!!" the "Toxic" singer continued.
"There’s so much I haven’t even shown but it saddens me people say mean things about me. I’m so d--- sick of people saying they are concerned and if you don’t like the way I move, f--- off and don’t watch it!!!" she continued.
Spears then strangely turned to her recent eating habits, writing, "After my week of fasting, I sat down to finally have my bacon cheeseburger with a bun that’s so high it looked like a pie and right when I cut it in half right down the middle I saw the white Swiss cheese and my mouth watered. And then when the bacon, which is never chewy always crispy, hits my tongue and the meat !!! Food gives me a high, like feeling 6 years old because food is god, especially if you fast like me. It’s honestly better than s-- 😳😳😳🔪🔪🔪."
As OK! previously reported, people close to the Crossroads actress claim she's doing her best to ignore anyone pointing out her odd behavior.
“Britney is brushing off new concerns for her well-being and angrily insisting that people back off and leave her alone – even though there are justifiable fears about her erratic behavior that are growing inside her inner circle,” the source claimed. “Britney seems to want it both ways and does all sorts of other wacky stuff and then complains when people take notice."